Home / India News / EC announces by-elections to 3 Manipur constituencies, voting to be held on November 7

EC announces by-elections to 3 Manipur constituencies, voting to be held on November 7

india Updated: Oct 05, 2020 16:16 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference, in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at a press conference, in New Delhi. (PTI)
         

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced by-elections to three Manipur constituencies for November 7. The votes polled will be counted on November 10, EC’s notification confirmed.

The elections to the legislative assembly will be held in Wangoi, Saitu and Singhat.

Announcing the schedule for the polls, EC has stated that the decision to hold polls in these Manipur constituencies has been taken after considering factors like local festivals, weather conditions, movement of forces and the coronavirus disease outbreak.

The Commission has also stated that adequate number of EVMs and VVPATs have been made available for the upcoming polls. With almost a month left for the polls, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately, EC said.

