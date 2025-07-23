‘EC has no practical knowledge, took me 10 days to…’: JDU MP on Bihar voter revision

A Janata Dal (United) MP, part of the ruling NDA alliance, has expressed strong reservations on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar, saying the Election Commission lacks practical knowledge of the state's history and geography. File photo of JDU MP Giridhari Yadav.(X/ANI)

The remark comes at a time when the opposition parties, especially the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), have criticised the roll revision and demanded a discussion over the issue in the Parliament.

JDU MP Giridhari Yadav criticized the EC's handling of the ongoing SIR, saying that the poll body lacks practical knowledge of Bihar's history and geography.

He said that the one-month deadline for submitting documents is impractical and cited his personal experience of taking 10 days to collect the required documents. He highlighted the difficulties faced by migrant voters, including his own son who resides in America, in complying with the requirements within the given timeframe.

"Election Commission has no practical knowledge. It neither knows the history nor the geography of Bihar. It took 10 days for me to collect all the documents. My son stays in America. How will he do the signatures in just a month? This (SIR) has been imposed on us forcefully," he said.

He further said that the poll body should have allotted at least six months for the exercise.

"At least 6 months' time should have been given for this... I am giving my personal opinion. It doesn't matter what the party is saying... This is the truth. If I can't say the truth, why have I become an MP?" he said.

The remark comes even as the proceedings in the Parliament were disrupted on Wednesday as Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the issue of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

On Tuesday too, the Parliament had witnessed several adjournments, mainly on SIR matter, and could not conduct any substantial business.