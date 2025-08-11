EC notice to Bihar deputy CM Vijay Sinha for ‘possessing’ two ID cards, Tejashwi reacts

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for allegedly possessing two voter cards and being registered as an elector at two places. File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha.(PTI)

The notice comes hours after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday claimed Vijay Sinha had two Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers, a charge denied by the BJP leader.

"A notice has been served to Sinha for allegedly possessing two voter cards. He has been asked to respond to why he has two voter IDs," an EC official said on Sunday, PTI reported.

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) for Bankipur assembly constituency, in a letter to the deputy CM on Sunday, sought Sinha's response for having registered as "a voter in two different assembly constituencies and possessing two ID cards". The poll official has given Sinha a deadline of August 14 to file a reply.

What Tejashwi Yadav alleged?

Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday alleged that Deputy CM Vijay Sinha has two voter ID cards in different assembly constituencies - Bankipur and Lakhisarai.

Tejashwi, the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, said Sinha's EPIC ID number in the Lakhisarai assembly constituency is IAF3939337, and in the Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna district, his ID number is AFS0853341.

"Sinha has two different Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs). Surprisingly, it has happened after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission in Bihar. Who should be held responsible, either Sinha himself or the Election Commission? What action is being taken against Sinha? When will he (Sinha) resign from the post after the revelations?" Tejashwi asked.

Tejashwi's charge against the BJP leader came amid Opposition's tirade against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, ahead of assembly elections later this year.

"While Sinha's age is 57 years on one list and 60 years on another. Is this not fraud and a scam? He must have filled two different forms in two assembly constituencies. He deliberately got two names registered at two different places. If he did not personally sign both forms, did the Election Commission create two IDs for him, based on forged signatures? Will he receive two different notices, or are these rules only for the opposition leaders?" he added.

While commenting on the EC notice to Vijay Sinha, Tejashwi said, "I have replied to the EC. Why should I need to give an explanation for this?"

The RJD leader also accused the EC of attempting to pin on him a "mistake committed by its officials". The row over double ID card comes after the EC had asked Tejashwi to respond to the allegation that he holds two EPIC numbers.

What has Vijay Sinha said?

The deputy chief minister clarified on the allegations, saying he was a registered voter in the Bankipur seat and applied for a fresh voter ID from Lakhisarai in April 2024.

He said he had requested the poll body to remove his name and that of his family members from Bankipur, adding that the names were not removed for some reason.

"Earlier, names of mine and my family members were listed in the Bankipur assembly seat. In April 2024, I applied to add my name from Lakhisarai. I also filled a form to remove my and my family members' names from Bankipur. I have evidence," Sinha said.

"For some reason, my name was not removed from Bankipur, and it appeared in the draft electoral roll. I called the booth-level officer and submitted a written application. I have a receipt seeking the deletion of my name from Bankipur," he added.

Sinha said he has voted from only one place, adding that Tejashwi is trying to mislead people through false claims.

"I vote from only one place. Last time, too, I voted from only one place. The prince of jungle-raj (Tejashwi) is simply trying to mislead people by giving wrong facts. Entire Bihar knows that he (Tejashwi) plays the game of tarnishing the image of others. He should apologise for making false allegations against me," Sinha said.