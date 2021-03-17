IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / EC orders transfer of Tamil Nadu IG, South Zone, to non-election post
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.(PTI)
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.(PTI)
india news

EC orders transfer of Tamil Nadu IG, South Zone, to non-election post

The election commission also asked the state government to send a list of names of officers for appointment as IG, South Zone, official sources said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:57 PM IST

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the transfer of Tamil Nadu's Inspector General, South Zone S Murugan to a non-election post with immediate effect.

It also asked the state government to send a list of names of officers for appointment as IG, South Zone in place of Murugan, official sources said.

Also, based on the inputs of the special police observer, the commission has ordered the transfer of various ACPs and DSPs in the southern state with a direction to attach them with the DGP, Headquarters. It has also directed the Tamil Nadu government that these officers should not be assigned with any election-related duty.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu assembly election 2021 election commission
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
What medical experts have identified is that there is a laxity among the public since the fresh cases have come down while fatality was also below 10 a day, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said.(PTI)
What medical experts have identified is that there is a laxity among the public since the fresh cases have come down while fatality was also below 10 a day, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said.(PTI)
india news

Tamil Nadu reports over 900 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 395 cases being reported, aggregating 2,39,878 till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The train started running in the opposite direction creating commotion among local people. (Photo: Videograb)
The train started running in the opposite direction creating commotion among local people. (Photo: Videograb)
india news

Watch: Purnagiri Jansatabdi train runs backwards, passengers safe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:04 PM IST
It has been confirmed that all 64 passengers have been transported to Tanakpur safely by the road.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A policeman receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad (File Photo/REUTERS).
A policeman receives a dose of Covishield, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad (File Photo/REUTERS).
india news

As Covid-19 cases rise, bus services in Ahmedabad suspended till further orders

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Services of the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) and Ahmedabad Bus Rapid Transit System will remain suspended from Thursday onwards, reported ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSP MLA Rambai Parihar speaking to police officials on Wednesday in Damoh during a demolition drive. (HT PHOTO)
BSP MLA Rambai Parihar speaking to police officials on Wednesday in Damoh during a demolition drive. (HT PHOTO)
india news

MP police announce cash reward for arrest of BSP MLA’s husband in murder case

By Shruti Tomar and Anupam Pateriya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:49 PM IST
The police swung into action after the Supreme Court pulled up the state government last week for failing to arrest Govind Singh in connection with the murder of a local Congress leader Devendra Chaurasiya .
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee releases the TMC manifesto ahead of the assembly polls at her residence in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO.)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee releases the TMC manifesto ahead of the assembly polls at her residence in Kolkata on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO.)
india news

CM Mamata promises minimum earning guarantee for families in TMC manifesto

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Under the minimum income guarantee scheme the government will provide a monthly assistance to the senior-most female member of a family. If the family belongs to the general category it would get assistance of 500. SC, ST and OBC families would get assistance of 1000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.(PTI)
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.(PTI)
india news

EC orders transfer of Tamil Nadu IG, South Zone, to non-election post

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:57 PM IST
The election commission also asked the state government to send a list of names of officers for appointment as IG, South Zone, official sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Travellers register themselves with health workers before getting tested for Covid-19 at a bus stand in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Travellers register themselves with health workers before getting tested for Covid-19 at a bus stand in Bengaluru.(PTI)
india news

Stop vaccine wastage, increase RT-PCR: What Centre told states on 2nd Covid peak

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:35 PM IST
All states and Union territories have been asked to focus on containing the spread of the infection by increasing testing, tracking as it was done in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report of the committee on external affairs was tabled in both houses of Parliament.(AFP)
The report of the committee on external affairs was tabled in both houses of Parliament.(AFP)
india news

Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering foreign policy objectives

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:15 PM IST
The panel said the budgetary resources will play a "determining role" in India's pursuit of a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as it requires adequate global presence and expansion of diplomatic outreach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state health department has also decided to step up their testing and tracking measures by conducting 1,00,000 tests daily. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI)
The state health department has also decided to step up their testing and tracking measures by conducting 1,00,000 tests daily. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI)
india news

Covid-19: Karnataka records 1,275 new cases, highest single-day spike in 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:00 PM IST
  • Bengaluru Urban recorded 786 total cases on Wednesday, continuing with its trend of reporting the highest number of cases in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Wednesday the DGCA also informed the Delhi High Court that action is being taken against passengers not wearing masks properly despite repeated warnings and they will be de-boarded from planes before departure and treated as “unruly passengers”. (Image used for representation). (REUTERS PHOTO.)
On Wednesday the DGCA also informed the Delhi High Court that action is being taken against passengers not wearing masks properly despite repeated warnings and they will be de-boarded from planes before departure and treated as “unruly passengers”. (Image used for representation). (REUTERS PHOTO.)
india news

4 passengers deboarded from Alliance Air flight for not heeding Covid-19 protocols

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:57 PM IST
The government on Saturday directed airport authorities and airlines to take strict action against those not complying with Covid-19 protocols at airports and inside planes. Those found flouting rules may be offloaded and handed over to security agencies, the DGCA said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.(ANI)
Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: EAM S Jaishankar says vaccine maitri created goodwill

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sealed Nandore ashramshala in Palghar from where 31 cases were reported on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
The sealed Nandore ashramshala in Palghar from where 31 cases were reported on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Maharashtra closes all hostels, school and colleges in Palghar as Covid spikes

By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Thirty students and a tutor at an ashramshala in Nandore tested positive on Tuesday following which the hostel has been sealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As of March 10, the EMA had received 30 reports of blood clotting events from about five million vaccinated people. The safety committee was also looking at "serious thromboembolic events" from the UK, she said.(HT Photo)
As of March 10, the EMA had received 30 reports of blood clotting events from about five million vaccinated people. The safety committee was also looking at "serious thromboembolic events" from the UK, she said.(HT Photo)
india news

No signal of concern so far: Govt on Oxford Covid vaccine side-effects

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:10 PM IST
This comes days after several European countries, including Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station on Wednesday.(PTI)
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger for coronavirus tests at the CSMT railway station on Wednesday.(PTI)
india news

Massive Covid-19 spike in Maharashtra: 23,179 cases in 24 hrs; 2,377 in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Maharashtra's case positivity rate is 16 per cent while the national rate is 5 per cent. 'This is worrying,' health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel check vehicles at CA Road during a week-long lockdown declared after a surge in Covid-19 cases, in Nagpur, on March 15.(HT Photo)
Police personnel check vehicles at CA Road during a week-long lockdown declared after a surge in Covid-19 cases, in Nagpur, on March 15.(HT Photo)
india news

Nagpur district adds 3,370 new cases, highest since the start of the pandemic

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Cases in Nagpur have been increasing since mid-February leading to the imposition of a week-long complete lockdown in the district which started from Monday, to curb the spread of the infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP