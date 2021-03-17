EC orders transfer of Tamil Nadu IG, South Zone, to non-election post
The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the transfer of Tamil Nadu's Inspector General, South Zone S Murugan to a non-election post with immediate effect.
It also asked the state government to send a list of names of officers for appointment as IG, South Zone in place of Murugan, official sources said.
Also, based on the inputs of the special police observer, the commission has ordered the transfer of various ACPs and DSPs in the southern state with a direction to attach them with the DGP, Headquarters. It has also directed the Tamil Nadu government that these officers should not be assigned with any election-related duty.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu reports over 900 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Purnagiri Jansatabdi train runs backwards, passengers safe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Covid-19 cases rise, bus services in Ahmedabad suspended till further orders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP police announce cash reward for arrest of BSP MLA’s husband in murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Mamata promises minimum earning guarantee for families in TMC manifesto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC orders transfer of Tamil Nadu IG, South Zone, to non-election post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stop vaccine wastage, increase RT-PCR: What Centre told states on 2nd Covid peak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Funds allocation to MEA inadequate considering foreign policy objectives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Karnataka records 1,275 new cases, highest single-day spike in 2021
- Bengaluru Urban recorded 786 total cases on Wednesday, continuing with its trend of reporting the highest number of cases in the state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 passengers deboarded from Alliance Air flight for not heeding Covid-19 protocols
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: EAM S Jaishankar says vaccine maitri created goodwill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra closes all hostels, school and colleges in Palghar as Covid spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No signal of concern so far: Govt on Oxford Covid vaccine side-effects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Massive Covid-19 spike in Maharashtra: 23,179 cases in 24 hrs; 2,377 in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagpur district adds 3,370 new cases, highest since the start of the pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox