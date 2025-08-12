ECI begins process to delist 476 unrecognised political parties

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Monday said it has initiated the process of delisting another 476 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) for not meeting prescribed norms, including contesting at least one election in the past six years. The maximum number of parties in the current list are from Uttar Pradesh (121). (PTI file photo)

The announcement comes two days after the poll panel announced on Saturday that it has delisted 334 such RUPPs for not complying with electoral laws and related rules.

“As part of the second round of the exercise, another 476 RUPPs have been identified, which are from different states and UTs across the country. In order to ensure that no party is unduly delisted, the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the respective states and UTs have been directed to issue show-cause notices to these RUPPs following which, the parties will be given an opportunity through a hearing by the concerned CEOs,” the EC said in a statement.

The maximum number of parties in the current list are from Uttar Pradesh (121), followed by Maharashtra (44), Tamil Nadu (42) and Delhi (41). Fifteen such parties have been identified in Bihar, which is due to hold Assembly elections later this year.

Also Read: High drama as Oppn march to ECI blocked

The poll body has removed defunct RUPPs three to four times since 2001.

The Supreme Court had earlier barred the poll panel from “derecognising” political parties, as the law does not provide for such a measure.

The commission is now “delisting” parties. Those removed from the list can be reinstated by the EC without going through the process of granting fresh recognition.

Some RUPPs have in the past been found violating income tax provisions and the anti-money laundering law, officials said.

Under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, political parties — whether national, state or registered unrecognised — are registered with the EC. Registration grants them certain privileges, including tax exemptions.

According to the EC, the current exercise is aimed at removing parties that have not contested any election to the Lok Sabha, state or Union Territory legislatures, or byelections since 2019, and those that could not be physically traced.