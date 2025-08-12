ECI issues notices to 121 parties for not taking part in polls in last 6 years

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued show-cause notices to 121 political parties registered in Uttar Pradesh that have not contested any assembly or Lok Sabha election in the last six years. Earlier, the ECI had removed 115 political parties in UP from the registered list by its order dated August 9, 2025. (PTI File Photo)

UP chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said: “On the direction of the ECI, show-cause notices have been issued to 121 political parties registered in UP under the provisions of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for not participating in any election organised by the commission between 2019 and 2024,” he said.

Also Read | 'Hum nikaal denge': Rahul Gandhi alleges Election Commission trying to distract public

In view of the notice, the president/general secretary of a party can submit representation, affidavit and relevant documents to the office of chief electoral officer, UP, at Vikas Bhawan, Janpath Market, Lucknow, by August 21. They can personally present their side by appearing before the CEO on September 2 and 3 - the dates fixed for hearing, said Rinwa.

If the representation is not provided by the party within the prescribed date, it will be considered that the political party has nothing to say in this matter. A proposal with recommendation from the UP CEO regarding removal of the party concerned from the list of political parties will be sent to the ECI, he added.

Also Read | 300 Oppn MPs to march from Parliament to EC, police say 'no permission granted'

The list of the political parties is available on the website of the Election Commission of India and chief electoral officer, UP.

Earlier, the ECI had removed 115 political parties in UP from the registered list by its order dated August 9, 2025. Such parties whose names have been removed from the list can present their side before the ECI, New Delhi, within 30 days from the date of the order, Rinwa said.