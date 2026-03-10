The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the district administrations of four poll-bound states and one Union Territory to ensure that all bank vehicles transporting cash carry a mandatory QR code generated through the Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) to ease verification of the legitimacy of the cash in transit, officials aware of the matter said. ECI mandates QR codes on vehicles transporting cash in poll-bound states

The step has been taken to tighten surveillance on movement of case ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal, even before the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into force.

According to officials familiar with the details, the digital tag allows flying squads and expenditure monitoring teams deployed during elections to instantly verify the legitimacy of the cash in transit.

“This step aims to choke the flow of unaccounted election money,” a senior ECI official said, adding that “any cash found without the authorised code could be treated as suspicious and seized immediately.”

The Commission has also imposed strict restrictions on the movement of such vehicles after sunset during the election period.

The QR code carries key transaction details enabling instant verification by enforcement teams. When scanned, it reveals the bank’s name, vehicle registration number, the amount of cash being transported, the source branch or currency chest, destination branch or ATM, dispatch time and details of the authorised bank official.

The ESMS platform is the Commission’s digital system used to track and record seizures of cash, liquor and other inducements during elections.

According to officials, these protocols are usually enforced only after the MCC comes into effect, however this time the Commission has taken the step earlier, signalling a tougher and more proactive crackdown on suspicious cash flows ahead of the polls.