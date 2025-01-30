Economic Survey 2025: Date and time when Nirmala Sitharaman will table documents in Parliament

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the highly anticipated Economic Survey 2024-25 on Friday, providing an official assessment of the performance of the economy in the ongoing financial year, a day before the presentation of the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. The Budget session will commence at 11:00 am on Friday.(HT_PRINT)

The Economic Survey, which has been prepared under chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, would give an insight into the Indian economy and the government's fiscal agenda for the coming financial year.

What time Economic Survey will be tabled?

The Economic Survey 2025 will be tabled on Friday (January 31), marking the onset of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The Budget Session will commence at 11 am on Friday and the Economic Survey will be tabled shortly after President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha separately after the President's address.

Economic Survey 2025: Where to watch

The presentation of the Economic Survey will be live-streamed across major social media platforms and key government channels. The key government handles such as Sansad TV and PIB India will broadcast the event.

For real-time updates and expert analysis, readers can also tune in to Hindustan Times coverage.

As India gears up for the Union Budget FY26, the Economic Survey will set the stage, offering crucial data and analysis that will inform the government's fiscal policies in the coming year.

With Union Budget 2025, Mahakumbh stampede: Stormy Parliament session likely ahead

Parliament’s Budget session is likely to get off to a stormy start on Friday, with opposition parties demanding a discussion on the alleged mismanagement of the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, where 30 pilgrims were killed in a stampede.

At the all-party meeting chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh on the eve of the Parliament session, opposition parties also accused the government of politicising the parliamentary committees and trying to push its agenda by using its majority.

President Droupadi Murmu will address both Houses of Parliament assembled in the Lok Sabha.