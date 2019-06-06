Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 06, 2019-Thursday
ED asks UK officials for details on Robert Vadra transactions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also sought help from financial intelligence units of some countries to unravel the flow of funds used to buy these assets, official said.

india Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:52 IST
Robert Vadra(PTI File Photo)

The ED has widened its probe against Robert Vadra and requested its UK counterparts to share details of ownership and related financial transactions of over half-a-dozen assets there that the agency claimed were acquired using laundered money and belonged to him, officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also sought help from financial intelligence units of some countries to unravel the flow of funds used to buy these assets, they said. The agency is preparing a blueprint to provisionally attach assets in London and nearby areas under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The 50-year-old businessman, who is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, has been grilled multiple times by the ED with regard to a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds).

