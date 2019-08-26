ED files charges against senior Congress leaders in National Herald case

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 19:42 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Associate Journal Limited (AJL), Moti Lal Vora and Bhupinder Singh Hooda in the Court of Special Judge, Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Panchkula, the agency said in a statement.

“AJL, Moti Lal Vora and Bhupinder Singh Hooda were directly involved in the process/activity connected with acquisition, possession or projection of “Proceeds of Crime” i.e Plot No.C-17,Sector 6, Panchkula to the tune of Rs 64.9 crore,” the federal agency mandated to probe financial crimes said.

ED had earlier attached the property i.e Plot No. C-17, Sector 6, Panchkula, an order that had been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under the money laundering law.

The money laundering probe was based on allegations that the property was allotted to AJL in the year 1982 but was taken back by the Estate Officer, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) a decade later, October 30, 1992 since AJL did not comply with the conditions of allotment.

“The Resumption Order attained finality after dismissal of the Revision Petition in 1996. However, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the then CM, Haryana/Chairman HUDA, blatantly misused his official position and dishonestly allotted the said plot afresh in the guise of re-allotment to the AJL at original rates plus interest in violation of necessary conditions/ policy of HUDA vide order dated 28.08.2005. He also did not adhere with the legal opinion of Legal Remembrance, Haryana and recommendations of HUDA Officers and Financial Commissioner Town and Country Planning (FCTCP). Thus, the CM caused wrongful loss to HUDA and wrongful gain to AJL,” it said.

Hooda further favoured the AJL by granting them three undue extensions for construction in the said plot from May 1, 2008 to May 10, 2012 until the AJL completed the construction in the year 2014, it said.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 19:42 IST