e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ED move against Abdullah in JKCA case under law, says ex-deputy CM Gupta

ED move against Abdullah in JKCA case under law, says ex-deputy CM Gupta

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has denied any political vendetta behind the questioning of NC president and Lok Sabha member Abdullah in the JKCA case

india Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:54 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Jammu, Hindustan Times
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addresses a press conference at his residence in Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah addresses a press conference at his residence in Srinagar.(PTI FILE)
         

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) deputy chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kavinder Gupta has welcomed the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s move to attach Lok Sabha member and former CM Farooq Abdullah’s properties worth Rs 11.86 crore in the JKCA case.

“Under JKCA (Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association) scam, the ED has initiated action by attaching three properties of Farooq Abdullah. There was a long-pending demand for investigation because it was a big scam,” said Gupta.

“Among the firsts who demanded a thorough investigation into the scam was Gupkar alliance partner People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Hence, the PDP should feel happy today, “ he added.

He was referring to the tie-up between Abdullah’s National Conference (NC), its rival-turned-ally PDP, and four other parties with an aim to demand the restoration of the erstwhile state’s special status nullified by the Centre in a controversial move last year.

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP has denied any political vendetta behind the questioning of NC president and Lok Sabha member Abdullah in the JKCA case.

Meanwhile, Abdullah’s son, Omar Abdullah, took to Twitter to object to the ED action.

“My father has seen the media reports regarding attachment of his properties in the ongoing investigation into the JKCA matter. Not surprisingly the media was tipped off regarding the seizure before he had received any official notice or documentation,” he posted.

The properties attached are largely ancestral, dating from the 1970s, with the most recent one built before 2003. There can be no justification for the seizures because they fail the very basic test of having been acquired as the proceeds of the “crime” being investigated. .

“Dr Abdullah is in touch with his lawyers & will fight all these baseless charges in the one place that matters - a court of law, where everyone is presumed to be innocent & is entitled to a fair trial unlike in the court of the media or the court of BJP managed social media,” he added.

The attached properties include three residential houses --- one at Gupkar Road, Srinagar; one at Tehsil Katipora, Tanmarg; and one at Bhatindi, Village Sunjwan, (Jammu) --- and commercial buildings at the posh Residency Road area of Srinagar.

According to the ED, between 2005 and 2006 to December 2011, JKCA received funding totalling ₹109.78 crore from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). “Dr Farooq Abdullah, between 2006 and January 2012 (when he was president of JKCA), misused his position and clout by illegal appointments of office bearer at JKCA to whom he gave financial powers for the purpose of laundering of JKCA funds,” the statement said.

tags
top news
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Pushed over the edge, PM Oli drops a bombshell at rivals that also hurts China
Masks mandatory for next 6 months in Maharashtra: Thackeray
Masks mandatory for next 6 months in Maharashtra: Thackeray
Bengal village plays host to Amit Shah with live baul performance, local cuisine
Bengal village plays host to Amit Shah with live baul performance, local cuisine
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
5-acre land, zero-energy structure: Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village
Asymptomatic Covid-19 infected crew to undergo 10-day home isolation, says DGCA
Asymptomatic Covid-19 infected crew to undergo 10-day home isolation, says DGCA
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on visit to Santiniketan
Amit Shah pays tribute to Rabindranath Tagore on visit to Santiniketan
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
PM Modi visits Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In