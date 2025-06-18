ED summons DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh in gold fraud case

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh for questioning in connection with the gold investment fraud case, officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar (PTI)

While the central agency asked Suresh to appear on June 19, Suresh has said he will present himself on June 23, citing prior commitments.

The ED had launched a money laundering investigation into the case in April, which led to the arrest of Aishwarya Gowda on April 24. According to an official, she deceived victims by falsely claiming close ties with powerful political figures, including pretending to be the sister of DK Suresh. Her alleged pitch included promises of unusually high returns on investments in gold, foreign currency, and bank deposits. Authorities have seized several luxury vehicles as part of the probe.

Previously, Suresh filed a complaint with the Bengaluru police, alleging misuse of his identity. “It is true that I have received a summons from the ED officials. I have not done any financial transactions with Aishwarya Gowda. I was instructed to appear for questioning on June 19, but I have informed them that I will appear on June 23 due to my prior commitments to two official programs,” he said.

“I had earlier complained that my name was misused. I wrote a letter to the Bangalore Police Commissioner, requesting a thorough investigation. The ED has now sought seven to eight documents. I will cooperate fully and answer all the questions asked,” he added.

Confirming that the ED officials served him a notice when he and his brother were not at home, Shivakumar said he instructed those at home to receive the notice.

Aishwarya Gowda’s arrest came after the ED conducted raids on properties linked to her and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni. Kulkarni has also reportedly been questioned in the matter. Gowda’s husband, Harish KN, was named in the case as well.

There are at least three cheating cases registered at Chandra Layout and Rajarajeshwari Nagar police stations in Bengaluru against Gowda, who is accused of borrowing gold and ₹10 crore and not returning them. The PMLA special court had remanded Gowda to ED custody for 14 days following her arrest.

With PTI inputs