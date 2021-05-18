'Efforts are being made to bolster supply of Covid-19 vaccines': PM Modi at virtual meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with field officials from different states and districts on Tuesday to dicuss the Covid-19 situation. PM Modi told the attendees that the Union health ministry is undertaking continuous efforts to bolster supply of Covid-19 vaccines on a large scale.

“Continuous efforts are being made to increase the supply of Covid vaccines on a large scale. The health ministry is streamlining the system and process of vaccination,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that to help officials get a better understanding of how many people need to be vaccinated in their district, and aid in preparing for the vaccination drive, attempts are underway to release the vaccination schedule 15 days in advance.

“This will help you know that for how many people in the district the vaccine will be made available and how you should make preparations for that,” he said.

PM Modi also urged the officials to pay attention to rural and remote regions of the country as the second wave of Covid-19 surges through these areas. He urged officials to undertake rigorous efforts to test, isolate, and treat those affected.

“We have to pay a lot of attention to rural, remote regions in the second wave of Covid-19,” he said at the virtual meeting.

He also emphasised on the importance of vaccination as the “strong way to fight Covid-19” asking them to weed out all myths about it.

On Sunday, the union health ministry released a set of guidelines on tackling a surge of Covid-19 cases in rural areas. The guidelines suggested involvement of ASHA workers, who have been at the frontline of India’s battle against Covid, in conducting surveillance of influenza-like illness/severe acute respiratory infections(ILI/SARI) in villages.

The daily tally of Covid-19 cases have been following a downward trend and recording fewer than 3 lakh daily cases since Monday. However, the number of single-day fatalities reached an all-time high on Tuesday, after 4,329 individuals succumbed to the disease.

