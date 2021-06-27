'Efforts at highest political, diplomatic level': Govt on deals with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna

In the 380-page affidavit that the Central government has submitted to the Supreme Court detailing its vaccination roadmap, the government mentioned its ongoing attempt to import foreign-made vaccines in the country. If Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna can be added to the vaccination drive, then the drive will obviously get a boost, the Centre said. Efforts are going on at the level of the highest political executive in the country and also at the highest diplomatic level.

"It is submitted that since these efforts are at a very advanced stage, it is neither desirable nor possible to give comprehensive details of these facts. As and when these efforts materialise, the speed of vaccination will be further augmented and enhanced," it said.

Pfizer says its vaccine highly effective against Delta variant

Government sources earlier told that the agreement with foreign vaccine makers is being finalised as Pfizer is ready to supply vaccines to India. Moderna has already clarified that it won't be able to supply vaccines to India this year.

The Centre has already modified its rules for foreign vaccines and decided that vaccines which already are authorised by WHO and other national regulators will be given emergency use authorisation in India without a local clinical trial. Instead of a pre-approval trial, the government has made provision for a post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial.

But the foreign vaccine makers have sought legal protection from the government, which reportedly is the bottleneck where the agreement is stuck, as no vaccine maker in India enjoys legal indemnity. If the government extends this provision to foreign vaccine makers, it may have to do the same to Indian vaccine makers. Pune's Serum Institute of India has already approached the government seeking this protection.

Pfizer CEO Dr Albert Bourla has recently said that the deal will get finalised very soon. "My hope is that very soon we will finalise the approval of the product in India by the Indian health care authorities and the agreement with the government so that we can also start sending vaccines, on our side,” Bourla said.