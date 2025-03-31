Eid-ul-Fitr highlights: PM Modi extends Eid greetings, wishes joy and success
Eid-ul-Fitr highlights: Eid-ul-Fitr, the day marking the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in India on Monday, as the moon was sighted on Sunday evening. The festival is celebrated across the world on different days, and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar....Read More
The iconic markets of Hyderabad, Patna, and Kolkata buzzed last evening as worshippers thronged shops to buy essentials to celebrate the festival.
President Droupadi Murmu greeted all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. “May this festival bring peace, progress, and happiness to all and give us strength to move forward with a positive attitude,” she said in a statement.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended his greetings and said the Islamic festival “reminds us of the strength we draw from our cultural diversity and the common bonds that unite us.”
The Opposition Congress party wished everyone happiness, blessings, and a spirit of brotherhood. “On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, may love, peace, and prosperity fill every home,” the party said in its message.
Security arrangements have been put in place to prevent untoward incidents during the celebration of the festival. On Sunday, Maharashtra police arrested two individuals as accused in a case of explosion through gelatin sticks at a mosque in Beed's Ardhamsla village. Police said one were injured in the blast, but a portion of the mosque's internal structure was damaged.
Updates to this live blog end here
Mamata Banerjee warns people of attempts to ‘fuel riots’
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said during Eid prayers in Kolkata that provocations are being made to fuel riots in Bengal and urged the people of the state to not fall into these traps
UP CM Yogi Adityanath extends Eid greetings
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged everyone to take a pledge to further strengthen harmony and social unity.
“Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of joy and togetherness. This festival not only strengthens social unity but also fosters the spirit of brotherhood. It symbolises peace and harmony,” he wrote in a post on X.
PM Modi extends Eid greetings, wishes joy and success
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings for Eid in a post on X.
“May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!” he wrote.
Eid-ul-Fitr live updates: Goa Archbishop extends greetings on Eid
Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao has wished members of the Muslim community on Eid-ul-Fitr.
“As they end their month-long fast, our Muslim brothers and sisters are beginning today a new life of peace and of restoration of ties with family and community. In the name of the Christian community in Goa and in my own name, I share in their joy. May this feast be an occasion for fraternal encounters between all humans, in which we can celebrate together God's goodness,” he said.
What is ‘Zakt-al-Fitr’ observed by Muslims during Eid?
Zakat al-Fitr (also called Fitrana) is a mandatory charity given by Muslims at the end of Ramadan, before the Eid al-Fitr prayers. It is meant to purify the fasts of Ramadan and help the less fortunate celebrate Eid.
It is obligatory for all Muslims who can afford it and paid before the Eid prayer, so that the needy can benefit from it in time.
The amount is usually equal to the cost of a basic meal and must be given on behalf of every member of the household, including children.
Devotee says Kerala's Kaduvayil Juma Masjid is a symbol of harmony
A devotee noted from Kerala noted that Kaduvayil Juma Masjid, one of South India's largest mosques, transcends religious boundaries and attracts people from all faiths.
"Unlike other mosques, this is a place where people from all faiths--Hindus, Christians, and Muslims--come together in devotion. Many have heard about this mosque from distant places and visit, believing that prayers here can bring relief from their troubles. This mosque carries a 400-year-old history. It is said that a Sufi saint who once roamed with a tiger in these lands lived here, and people in those days respected him with a sense of reverence and awe," said Rahim, a believer told ANI.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns against ‘divisive politics’
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged people to be cautious of reactionary forces "seeking to create division in society for cheap political gains".
The "politics of hate", which fears the richness of diversity, is sowing "the poisonous seeds of communalism across the world", he said in a message extending Eid greetings to the Muslim community in the state.
In his message, the CM pointed out that social bonds rooted in mutual trust and brotherhood are the essence of festivals like Eid.
Langde Hafiz mosque illuminated for Eid in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Devotees in Bhopal wear black arm bands to protest against Waqf amendment bill
Devotees arriving for Namaz at Eidgah Masjid in Bhopal were seen wearing black arm bands as a protest against the proposed Waqf amendment bill by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board had appealed to people to wear black arm bands today to mark a protest. (ANI)
Holiday for private establishments in Haryana
The Haryana government on Sunday declared Eid-ul-Fitr as a holiday on March 31 for private offices or institutions which follows the list of gazetted holidays meant for public offices.
As per the modifications issued on Sunday in this notification, in case an employee has already exhausted his/her restricted holidays, an additional restricted holiday shall be allowed.
Video | Thousands gather for Eid namaz at Delhi's Jama Masjid
Eid namaz timings in Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai
Eid namaz is a mandatory ritual of Muslims during their Eid celebrations. It is offered only in the morning as a large congregation in open spaces called Eidgahs or mosques.
In Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid, Eid namaz is expected to begin around 6:45 am as thousands gathered on the premises.
In Lucknow's Eidgah and Aishbagh mosque, the special namaz is expected to start around 10 am.
In Mumbai's Minara Masjid, the ritual is expected to begin around 7 am.
Taliban's supreme leader issues rallying call against 'Western' laws in Eid message
Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, issued a rallying call against the need for “Western laws” in his 50-minute audio of his message published on X by the Taliban government's chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid to mark the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
“There is no need for laws that originate from the West. We will create our own laws,” Akhundzada said, speaking in Pashto in the southern city of Kandahar's Eidgah Mosque.
100+ Eid-ul-Fitr wishes, images, messages, status and quotes to share
If you and your loved ones are celebrating Eid in 2025 with enthusiasm, here are some special wishes, images, greetings and more that you can share with them to spread joy on the day of the festival. Read here
When was the Eid moon sighted in India?
Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad said on Sunday that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was sighted at several places.
Eid will be celebrated in the country on March 31, Monday, he said.
Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said, "On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony in the country continues to prosper and is strengthened with love."
Eid-ul-Fitr live updates: What are namaz timings in Indian cities?
In India, Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 will be celebrated on March 31 as the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted last evening. On this special day, Muslims gather for the Eid prayer early in the morning, right after the Fajr prayer.
Check namaz timings in major Indian cities here