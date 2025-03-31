Muslims offer prayers on Eid-Ul-Fitr at a ground in sector-29 near Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram.

Eid-ul-Fitr highlights: Eid-ul-Fitr, the day marking the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in India on Monday, as the moon was sighted on Sunday evening. The festival is celebrated across the world on different days, and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar....Read More

The iconic markets of Hyderabad, Patna, and Kolkata buzzed last evening as worshippers thronged shops to buy essentials to celebrate the festival.

President Droupadi Murmu greeted all Indians living in India and abroad, especially Muslim brothers and sisters. “May this festival bring peace, progress, and happiness to all and give us strength to move forward with a positive attitude,” she said in a statement.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended his greetings and said the Islamic festival “reminds us of the strength we draw from our cultural diversity and the common bonds that unite us.”

The Opposition Congress party wished everyone happiness, blessings, and a spirit of brotherhood. “On the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, may love, peace, and prosperity fill every home,” the party said in its message.

Security arrangements have been put in place to prevent untoward incidents during the celebration of the festival. On Sunday, Maharashtra police arrested two individuals as accused in a case of explosion through gelatin sticks at a mosque in Beed's Ardhamsla village. Police said one were injured in the blast, but a portion of the mosque's internal structure was damaged.