Eight children injured as school bus rams into lamp post in Kolkata

Local people and police personnel, who were present at the spot, broke the windows and rescued the children.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 13:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The bus rammed into a lamp post after the brakes failed and the driver lost control of the wheels.
The bus rammed into a lamp post after the brakes failed and the driver lost control of the wheels.(Hindustan Times file photo for representaton)
         

At least eight children and the driver of the school bus were injured when the vehicle’s brakes failed and hit a roadside lamp post and turned on its side in north Kolkata on Monday morning.

“None of the students sustained serious injury. Most of them were treated and discharged. Only the driver was seriously injured and had to be admitted in hospital,” said Jawed Shamim, additional commissioner of Kolkata Police.

The accident took place near Chitpur in north Kolkata around 9:30 am when the students were going to school. According to local people, the bus rammed into a lamp post after the brakes failed and the driver lost control of the wheels. The vehicle then turned on its side.

They were rushed to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

