8 killed, nine injured as van plunges into Tamil Nadu gorge

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 20:31 IST

At least eight persons, including three minors, were killed and nine others injured in a road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy on Sunday.

The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle and the car fell into a 80ft gorge near Trichy - Thuraiyur road at around 5 pm.

“A Tata Ace open load minivan, packed with 17 people, was on its way to a local temple near Trichy. The driver lost control over the vehicle and fell into a roadside dry well, “ said Trichy district police official.

Fire fighters and police rescued nine other injured. “The bodies retrieved have been sent to Trichy Government Hospital for autopsy,” police official added.

Trichy district police have launched a probe into the incident.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 20:28 IST