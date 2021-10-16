Eight Surat tuition centre students test positive for Covid-19, classes sealed

At least eight students from a tuition centre in Gujarat's Surat city tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after their samples were diagnosed. The tuition centre has been sealed as a precautionary measure, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday.

One of the students at the tuition centre, who was regularly attending classes, had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 7, and as a result samples of all the 125 students were tested for the viral disease. Of them, seven samples came out positive, deputy municipal commissioner (health) Ashish Naik said.

This is the second time in October that an educational institution in Gujarat reported a surge in Covid-19 cases. Earlier this month, a private school in Junagadh district of the state was shut temporarily after a few students contracted the virus.

Even as Gujarat has managed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, many students have been testing positive as educational institutions have started reopening in the state.

Surat has so far reported 1,11,669 cases of infection and 1,09,975 recoveries. The city's recovery rate stands at 98.48% as of now. A total of 1,629 Covid-19 patients have died of the viral disease in Surat, as per the latest bulletin released by the municipal corporation.

