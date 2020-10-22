Eknath Khadse, who quit BJP days ago, to join NCP on Friday

india

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:16 IST

Eknath Khadse, the Maharashtra politician who resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday.

In his resignation letter sent to Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday, Khadse said that he is resigning from the party due to “personal reasons”. Patil later said that Khadse’s resignation has been accepted.

Shortly after resigning, Khadse held a press briefing where he blamed former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for his decision. He accused Fadnavis of playing “dirty politics” with him.

“The then CM (Devendra Fadnavis) instructed the police to register an FIR against me on a false allegation of harassment by a woman. He said the case would be withdrawn later. A corruption inquiry was initiated against me in which I came clean. I suffered a lot in the BJP,” Khadse said.

Khadse had been sulking since his unceremonious exit from Fadnavis government in 2016. He held about a dozen portfolios, but had to resign over corruption allegations. Khadse represented Muktainagar constituency in Jalgaon districts in Legislative Assembly several times.

“The party has given me important positions but in return, I have worked and made big sacrifices for the party as well,” he said on Wednesday.

Khadse further announced that he will join the NCP on October 23.

The Maharashtra leader said that he was not upset with any other party leader except Fadnavis. “I have no grievances against any other leader from national or state leadership. I am upset with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who made police file false cases against me.”

Khadse claimed that he even tried to raise the issue with the central leadership and told them about the deliberate attempt “to defame me” (by Fadnavis), but no heed was paid.

Reacting to Khadse’s allegations, Fadnavis said he spoke half-truth.

“It’s unfortunate that he resigned. He should not have resigned. As far as his allegation against me is concerned, he is speaking half-truth. He could have complained against me to the seniors. At this moment I won’t speak much on it but I will speak at the right time,” Fadnavis said at a press conference.