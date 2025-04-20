Eknath Shinde irked by question on Raj-Uddhav Thackeray reunion: ‘Talk about work’

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde appeared visibly annoyed when asked about the speculation on a possible reconciliation between estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde.(PTI)

According to news agency PTI, a journalist from TV Marathi had sought his reaction to the growing buzz around a potential political patch-up between Uddhav, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, and Raj, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Shinde then redirected the focus toward governance, saying, “Talk about work.”

The exchange occurred during his visit to his native village, Dare, in Satara district on Saturday. Shinde, typically composed in public appearances, seemed irritated and dismissed the reporter's microphone.

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Shinde’s reaction was expected. He also took a dig at chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will not show his anger, but from within, there will be a churn in his stomach. We know how fake the BJP’s happiness is. They don’t want it (the alliance),” Raut remarked to the press.

Earlier, when asked about the possible Uddhav-Raj reunion, Fadnavis had responded, “If they come together, we are happy. Estranged people should come together, and if their disputes end, it is a good thing....I feel the media is reading too much between the lines, so it is better to wait for some time.”

When questioned about its possible impact on the upcoming BMC elections, Fadnavis confidently stated that the BJP-led NDA would secure victory, saying, “We will win the polls comfortably.”

Buzz over Raj-Uddhav Thackeray reunion

The buzz around a potential patch-up between Raj and Uddhav Thackeray gained momentum after a podcast featuring Raj Thackeray and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar — recorded weeks ago but released on Saturday — aired. In it, Raj said he had no objection to working with Uddhav in the once-unified Shiv Sena, but questioned, "Does Uddhav want to work with me?"

Their recent remarks — suggesting they could put aside “trivial issues” — have sparked talk of reconciliation nearly two decades after their fallout.

Raj stated that coming together for the "Marathi manoos" wouldn’t be difficult, while former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was open to moving past petty disagreements — as long as those undermining Maharashtra’s interests were kept out.

Uddhav’s statement is being interpreted as a subtle jab at Raj, who recently welcomed Eknath Shinde to his home. Without directly naming anyone, Uddhav remarked that one shouldn't align with “thieves” — an apparent dig at the BJP and the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena.

In 2022, Uddhav faced a major blow when Shinde broke away, causing his government to collapse and later joining hands with the BJP to form a new government.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting as part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, managed to win only 20 of the 95 seats it contested.

Raj Thackeray, nephew of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, left the party in January 2006 after blaming Uddhav for sidelining him. He went on to form the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which initially gained traction with its hardline anti-North Indian stance. While the party won 13 seats in the 2009 assembly elections, it has since faded from prominence and failed to win any seat in 2024.

(With PTI inputs)