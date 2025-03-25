Eknath Shinde joke row: Kunal Kamra fails to appear before police, seeks more time

Kunal Kamra has asked for 7 days to appear before the investigating officer in connection with the cases filed against him over his ‘traitor’ jibe on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

He was supposed to appear before the police on Monday to record his statement in the case, but he did not appear.

Kamra's lawyer contacted the Mumbai police and requested them to give his client 7 days' time to appear before the cops. It is believed that the comedian, known for his politically-charged jokes, is not in Mumbai, reported ANI.

"Today Kunal was called by the police to record his statement, but he did not come. Further action will be taken after taking legal opinion,” ANI quoted Mumbai police as saying in a statement.

Earlier, a team from Khar police station visited Kamra's Mumbai residence, where his parents live. They had delivered the summons at his home, apart from also sending it to the comic’s WhatsApp number. He was asked to appear before the investigation officer at the Khar police station at 11 am on Monday.

Opposition backs Kunal Kamra amid Eknath Shinde joke row

While Kunal Kamra had been facing attacks from Shiv Sena leaders and their allies, including Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, several leaders from the opposition have backed the comic amid the row over his joke on deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said Kunal Kamra has told the truth and ‘a gaddar will be called gaddar’.

Rajya Sabha MP from Uddhav Thackray's party, Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Tuesday said the response from the Mahayuti government to Kunal Kamra's remark on Eknath Shinde highlighted the government's intolerance towards any form of criticism.

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar said freedom of speech needs to be upheld irrespective of ideologies and noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party has different yardsticks for when the party is in power and when they are in Opposition.