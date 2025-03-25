Kunal Kamra row: Yogi Adityanath says freedom of expression can't be used to make personal attacks

Reacting to the raging Kunal Kamra row, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the right to freedom of expression cannot be used to make personal attacks on others. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also touched upon various other subjects in his podcast appearance. (HT FILE )

"Your freedom of expression cannot be used to make personal attacks on others. Unfortunately, some people, to enlarge the gulf of divide in the country, are treating the freedom of expression as a birthright,” Yogi Adityanath said on a podcast with journalist Smita Prakash.

The firebrand BJP leader also touched upon various other subjects in his podcast appearance. He claimed that the Congress “used George Soros’ money to influence" last year's Lok Sabha polls. He also slammed Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar for his alleged remarks on changing the constitution to give reservations to the Muslim community.

The Kunal Kamra controversy

Comedian Kunal Kamra courted a huge controversy recently due to his show at Habitat studio in ‘The UniContinental' where he targeted Eknath Shinde with a parody of the 'Bholi Si Surat' song.

Kamra took a jibe at the deputy CM using the word 'gaddar' (traitor), an apparent reference to his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in 2022 that brought down his government and split the party.

Shiv Sena workers vandalised the venue after the video went viral, with the club shutting down temporarily. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also demolished a part of the club in the aftermath of the incident.

On Monday night, Kamra issued a statement saying he would not apologise for his remarks. He also defended the venue, saying neither they nor any political party had anything to do with the content of his show.

“Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served," he said in a post across his social media profiles.

The statement also added that he did not fear the mob and wouldn't be hiding. The comic said he was willing to cooperate with police and courts.

While the members of the ruling Mahayuti alliance have criticised Kamra’s remarks, the opposition has backed the comic and slammed the Maharashtra government for going after him. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said Kunal Kamra has told the truth and ‘a gaddar will be called gaddar’.