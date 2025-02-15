Ekta Kapoor faces police probe over allegations of disrespecting Indian soldiers

A Mumbai court on Saturday ordered the city police to investigate a criminal complaint against film and television producer Ekta Kapoor over allegations of disrespecting Indian soldiers in one of her web series. Mumbai court orders probe into complaint against Ekta Kapoor over web series.(AFP FILE)

The Bandra magistrate's court has directed the police to submit a report by May 9 under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows a magistrate to either conduct an inquiry into a complaint or instruct the police to do so.

The complaint was filed by YouTuber Vikas Pathak, also known as ‘Hindustani Bhau.’ It named Ekta Kapoor, her OTT platform Alt Balaji, and her parents, Shobha and Jeetendra Kapoor as accused.

According to the complaint, filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a web series on Alt Balaji featured a military officer involved in an “illicit sexual act” in one of its episodes. Pathak claimed he came across the scene in May 2020.

“The accused have stooped to a cheap low and shamelessly targeted the dignity and pride of our country by depicting the Indian Army military uniform in the illicit sexual act with the national emblem on it,” the complaint alleged.

Who is Hindustani Bhau?

Vikas Patak, known as ‘Hindustani Bhau,’ is a Khar resident who gained popularity for his videos recorded from a vehicle, often using abusive language. While his style brought him fame, it also sparked controversies. A former crime reporter for a Thane-based local newspaper, he has a strong presence on platforms like YouTube, where he first gained attention.

Pathak had participated in the 2019 season of the reality TV show Big Boss. In May 2021, he was arrested by the Mumbai Police for staging a protest at Shivaji Park, demanding exams be cancelled for students, in violation of Covid guidelines. He had gone to Shivaji Park in an ambulance.