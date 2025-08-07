Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Elderly woman dies as mud house collapses after heavy rain in UP's Jhansi

PTI |
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 08:44 pm IST

The 75-year-old woman got buried under the debris after the collapse and died on the spot, a police official said.

A 75-year-old woman died after a mud house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday, police said.

Mauranipur SDM met the bereaved family and assured them of all possible assistance from the administration.(Representative Image/Shutterstock)
Mauranipur SDM met the bereaved family and assured them of all possible assistance from the administration.(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The incident occurred around noon in Kaghar village under Mauranipur region following continuous rainfall, Katera SHO Jaiprakash said.

After the collapse, Batti got buried under the debris and died on the spot, he added.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot along with Mauranipur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Kumar. They met the bereaved family and assured them of all possible assistance from the administration, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Elderly woman dies as mud house collapses after heavy rain in UP's Jhansi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On