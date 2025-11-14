EC declares first winner of Bihar election 2025, JDU candidate wins in Kalyanpur

As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is currently underway, Janata Dal United's Maheshwar Hazari has emerged as the first declared winner, announced the Election Commission of India. Maheshwar Hazari won the seat by a margin of over 38,000 votes.(X (@MaheshwarHazar1))

Representing the Kalyanpur constituency, JDU's Hazari won the seat by over 38,000 votes, securing a decisive victory in the final rounds of counting. He defeated CPIM(L) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram.