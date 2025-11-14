Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
EC declares first winner of Bihar election 2025, JDU candidate wins in Kalyanpur

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 03:50 pm IST

JD(U)'s Maheshwar Hazari won Bihar's Kalyanpur seat by 38,586 votes, defeating CPIM(L) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram.

As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections is currently underway, Janata Dal United's Maheshwar Hazari has emerged as the first declared winner, announced the Election Commission of India.

Maheshwar Hazari won the seat by a margin of over 38,000 votes.(X (@MaheshwarHazar1))
Representing the Kalyanpur constituency, JDU's Hazari won the seat by over 38,000 votes, securing a decisive victory in the final rounds of counting. He defeated CPIM(L) Liberation's Ranjeet Kumar Ram.

News / India News / EC declares first winner of Bihar election 2025, JDU candidate wins in Kalyanpur
