EC plans unit to tackle false info ahead of polls

Jun 16, 2023 12:39 AM IST

Jun 16, 2023 12:39 AM IST

According to an EC official, misinformation pertaining to the polls is becoming a growing challenge that needs to be tackled on priority

The Election Commission (EC) is planning to set up a dedicated unit to tackle poll-related misinformation, especially ahead of the crucial assembly elections in five states this year and next year’s Lok Sabha elections, people familiar with the matter said.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are slated to go to the polls this year. (HT Archive)
Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana are slated to go to the polls this year.

According to an EC official, misinformation pertaining to the polls is becoming a growing challenge that needs to be tackled on priority. “The modalities of the unit, its members and operations are still being discussed. Our efforts to tackle misinformation will be a year-long initiative but will intensify when the elections are around the corner,” the official said, seeking anonymity.

A second EC official said the poll body had to deal with a lot of misinformation in the recently held Karnataka assembly elections.

“The elections threw up the challenge of having to counter misinformation on a large scale. The poll panel is now focusing on making sure that all stakeholders, political parties, candidates, and citizens are familiar with the correct information,” the second official said, also seeking anonymity.

“Say there is a rumour that voting is being stopped by the forces, or barricades are being set up to keep voters from reaching the polling booth. The election body has to make sure that voters don’t believe this and stay away from participating in the elections,” the official added.

lok sabha elections assembly elections misinformation + 1 more
