e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Election Commission to take strict action against candidates filing false affidavits

Election Commission to take strict action against candidates filing false affidavits

In a meeting, chaired by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and attended by election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, the issue was discussed at length.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo.
File photo.(AFP)
         

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday decided to take strict action against candidates filing false affidavits during the nomination process.

In a meeting, chaired by chief election commissioner Sunil Arora and attended by election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, the issue was discussed at length.

“Filing of false affidavits by candidates during the nomination process, in terms of false or incomplete information, is a key challenge as it undermines the rights of voters to be fully informed about their political representatives,” the the EC said in a statement.

Also read: State ECs hold mock elections, gear up for Rajya Sabha polls

Affidavits mandate that a candidate disclose any criminal antecedents, assets and liabilities and educational qualifications. Subsequently, the Commission in 2013, decided that the assets and liabilities of the candidates, as filed in their affidavits, would be verified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

“The Commission has today decided to robustly address this challenge to further ensure free, fair and ethical elections in the country,” the statement said.

The Commission has further decided to refer the cases to investigating authorities on a case-to-case basis.

“Now, Commission has reviewed this position and decided that, in pursuit of a level-playing field, it will take cognisance of complaints, which indicate serious omission on the part of the candidate, and refer such matters to the relevant investigating authorities on a case-to-case basis,” it added.

In September 2018, the EC had also asked the central government to make filing a false affidavit a “corrupt practice” under electoral law after the Congress party approached the Commission over “incomplete information” furnished by home minister Amit Shah.

While the Supreme Court had earlier in the same month observed that filing a false affidavit is “in-principle a corrupt practice”, it had added that it couldn’t direct the Parliament to include it. As of now, bribery, appeal on grounds of religion, race and caste, creating enmity between people on the basis of religion, race and caste are considered corrupt practices under section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySushant Singh RajputSalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In