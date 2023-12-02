Election Results 2023: When and where to check assembly poll result

Assembly Election Results 2023: As the assembly elections in five states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram - draw to a close, pollsters find themselves at odds, particularly in the Hindi heartland. With all eyes now eagerly awaiting the results on counting day, the political landscape remains uncertain and charged with anticipation. Elections to the five states took place between November 7-November 30 and the counting of votes would take place on December 3-4.(PTI)

What the exit polls showed

Most exit poll results projected a neck-and-neck contest in Madhya Pradesh with a marginal edge to the Congress. However, pollsters like Axis My India and Today's Chanakya projected a massive win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Rajasthan, the exit poll results suggested a BJP victory in a closely contested battle. But India Today-Axis My India and News 24 - Today's Chanakya again proved to be outliers, giving an advantage to the Ashok Gehlot government.

The Congress party is predicted to hold on to Chhattisgarh and clinch Telangana from K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

Pollsters are a divided house on Mizoram. They indicated that there was a possibility of a hung House in Mizoram with Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) locked in a close race with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).

When does the counting of votes start?

The votes for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh assembly elections will be counted on December 3, while Mizoram will follow suit on December 4. The early trends will start tricking in as soon as the counting of votes begins at 8am.

However, the initial trends could change quickly as the postal ballots are counted first, followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Where to check the 2023 assembly election result

To check assembly election results, you can refer to various reliable sources, including official election commission websites, news channels, and dedicated election result portals.

Here are some common platforms where you can check the latest election results: