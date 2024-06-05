Election results 2024: 73 women elected to Lok Sabha, 5 less than 2019

A total of 73 women were elected to the 18th Lok Sabha on June 4, with West Bengal sending the highest number of 11 female members. In 2019, 78 women MPs were elected to the lower house of Parliament. A voter leaves after casting her vote at a polling station during the sixth phase of voting for national elections in Delhi. (Bloomberg)

In the run-up to the 2024 polls, 797 women candidates filed their nominations, with the Bharatiya Janata Party fielding 69 and Congress fielding 41.

First election after Women's reservation bill passed

This was the first Lok Sabha election after the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, on September 21, 2023, in the new Parliament building.

The bill aims to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. However, the bill will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken based on figures from the first Census conducted after the act is enacted.

This time, 30 women candidates from the BJP won the polls, followed by 14 from Congress, 11 from Trinamool Congress, four from Samajwadi Party, three from DMK, two from JDU, and two from LJP (R).

According to Election Commission of India data, the 18th Lok Sabha will have over 13.44% women MPs, one of the highest proportions since 1952. The 17th Lok Sabha had the most women MPs at 78, which was over 14% of the total. The 16th Lok Sabha had 64 women members, while the 15th had 52.

Prominent winners include BJP’s Hema Malini, TMC’s Mahua Moitra, NCP’s Supriya Sule, and Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav, all of whom retained their seats. Actor-turned-politician Kangna Ranaut and former Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti also won the polls.

Among the young members are Samajwadi Party’s 25-year-old Priya Saroj, elected from Machhlishahr, and 29-year-old Iqra Choudhary from the Kairana constituency.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi party achieved equal gender representation, with 50% of its candidates being women. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Nationalist Congress Party each had 40% women candidates.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) each had 33% women candidates, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had 29%, the Samajwadi Party had 20%, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had 25%.

Overall, 8,360 candidates contested the elections. Three transgender candidates ran as independents, but none won. The first and second Lok Sabha each had 24 women MPs.

(With inputs from PTI)