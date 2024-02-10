Elephant kills forest department watcher

A wild elephant trampled to death a forest department watcher on Thursday morning at Kebbepura Hadi village in Saragur town of Mysuru district. However, the incident came to light only in the evening, said officials. The attack by wild elephants has been growing in the region (AFP)

The forest department officials identified the deceased as B Raju (38), who had been serving as a watcher for the past 12 years. Raju hailed from Kebbepura Hadi village under the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, and the incident occurred at Udbur Gate in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, according to the officials.

According to the forest department, Raju was on his way to work when the incident occurred. “The incident occurred around 8.30am near Udbur gate when Raju was walking to catch a bus to reach his workplace,” said the Hediyala assistant forest conservator (ACF), B Paramesh.

He fell into a ditch alongside the road due to which the incident could not be known till long. His body was discovered by his daughter when she stumbled upon it while on her way to wash clothes, said the officials.

She immediately informed the neighbours who gathered at the spot and alerted the forest department officials.

“The incident came to light many hours later as his body fell into a ditch,” added the ACF.

Following the incident, the villagers staged a protest against the forest department, stopping the officials from lifting the body. They demanded ₹50 lakh compensation for the family. Subsequently, Bandipura Tiger Reserve field director, P Ramesh Kumar, visited the village and pacified the villagers.

“The body was then shifted to Saragur government hospital. An autopsy was conducted upon the body at night, post which he was cremated on Friday,” stated the ACF. “We have provided ₹15 lakh compensation to his family and would also give a job to his son,” the officer stated.

The persistent threat by wild elephants in the region has been a growing concern, with frequent incidents of human fatalities. Despite numerous appeals in the past for the construction of railway barricades to mitigate elephant attacks, the authorities have yet to adequately address the issue, said a resident. Demanding urgent action, villagers urged top forest department officials to intervene.

Five days ago, an elderly man was trampled by an elephant near Mudaganur village in Hunsur town.