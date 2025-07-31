Elon Musk's Starlink gets license to launch satellite internet services in India

Elon Musk-led Starlink has received a licence to launch satellite service in India, and a framework for spectrum allocation is also in place for a smooth rollout, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said frameworks for spectrum allocation and gateway establishment are ready, ensuring smooth rollout.(Reuters)

The announcement was made on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the first cellular call made in the country in 1995.

"Starlink has been granted a Unified License to launch satellite internet services in India. Frameworks for spectrum allocation and gateway establishment are ready, ensuring smooth rollout," Scindia said.

Along with Starlink, Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio SES are also awaiting spectrum allocation to roll out their satcom services.

India’s digital transformation

The minister said that over the last 11 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s digital transformation has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"From remote villages to bustling cities, digital access has empowered citizens, bridged divides, and made India a global leader in affordable, inclusive technology," he added.

The minister said telephone connections in the country now stand at 1.2 billion, and internet subscriptions have surged by nearly 286 per cent to 970 million.

"Broadband usage has seen explosive growth of over 1,450 per cent, rising from 60 million in 2014 to 944 million today. Most notably, the cost of mobile data has dropped by 96.6 per cent, making India the global leader in affordable data at just ₹8.9 per GB," he said.

Scindia said the revival of BSNL has been a major breakthrough.

"For the first time in 18 years, BSNL reported back-to-back net profits of ₹262 crore and ₹280 crore in FY 2024-25. Over 83,000 4G sites have been installed, with 74,000 already operational, all built on indigenously developed technology. Crack Teams, AI-powered monitoring, and fibre fault resolution within 12 hours have raised service standards across the board," the minister noted.

He said India’s rapid 5G rollout has covered 99.6 per cent of districts, with 4.74 lakh 5G towers and 300 million users.

"With the world’s highest per capita 5G usage (32 GB per month) and 100 Use Case Labs in place, India is also among the top six countries in 6G patent filings. Investments under the Production Linked Incentive scheme have touched ₹4,305 crore, resulting in ₹85,391 crore in sales and over 28,000 jobs. Foreign direct investment has nearly tripled from USD 282 million to USD 710 million," the minister added.

COAI says India’s telecom sector has transformed since 1995

Commenting on the 30th anniversary of the first cellular call in India, telecom industry body COAI Director General SP Kochhar said India's telecom sector has witnessed a phenomenal transformation since the country’s first cellular call in 1995.

"Today, India stands as the world’s second-largest telecom market, boasting over 1.2 billion subscribers and some of the most affordable tariff rates globally. An Indian subscriber now uses over 21 GB of data each month on average, which is a testament to the world-class infrastructure developed by leading Indian telecom operators," Kocchar said.

He said that the mobile service landscape in the country started with 2G and now over 85 per cent of India's population and more than 99 per cent of the districts in India enjoy access to 5G services.

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL managing director Mahendra Nahata said that while the late 1990s and early 2000s saw a rapid expansion of mobile infrastructure, the sector truly came of age with the advent of affordable services and innovative prepaid models that made mobile access available to millions across both major cities and remote villages.

"While India followed the global curve during the 2G and 3G eras and caught up with the world in 4G, it surprised many by emerging as the country with the fastest 5G rollout in the world. Now, with a bold vision to lead in future technologies, India is actively working on developing 6G, not just to adopt, but to help shape and set global standards," Nahata said.

GX CEO calls it a key moment in India’s telecom self-reliance

Telecom gear maker GX Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati said as India marks the 30th anniversary of its first cellular call, the country stands at a defining moment in the journey of self-reliance.

"The telecom sector has been the backbone of our digital transformation, and initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme are ensuring that India doesn’t just consume technology, but designs, develops and manufactures it for the world. The next three decades will belong to a truly Atmanirbhar Bharat, leading global innovation from within our borders," Prajapati said.