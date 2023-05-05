Home / India News / Encounter breaks out between 2-3 terrorists, security forces in J&K's Rajouri

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2023 09:43 AM IST

ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh confirmed that the encounter began in the Kandi forest area.

An encounter broke out between two to three terrorists and security forces on Friday morning in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh confirmed that the encounter began in the Kandi forest area.

Encounter breaks out in Kandi area of J&K's Rajouri
According to officials, the exchange of fire was going on at Doke in the Banyari Hills of Rajouri district, reported news agency PTI.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile on Thursday, suspected terrorists opened fire upon security forces in the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district during which one police personnel sustained minor injuries. "Suspected militants on Thursday evening fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. In this incident, one cop received minor injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers," the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

×
