Encounter killing, house razed: What Nikki Bhati's father wants for in-laws

The father of the Greater Noida woman who was allegedly set on fire by her husband and in-laws over a demand of ₹36 lakh in dowry, has said that the accused should be shot dead in an encounter. 28-year-old Nikki(HT photo)

28-year-old Vipin Bhati is the main accused in the alleged dowry murder of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati. While Vipin has been arrested by the cops, the other co-accused in the crime, his father Satyaveer Bhati and brother Rohit Bhati, are still absconding.

Apart from demanding that all the accused be killed in an encounter, Nikki’s father, Bhikari Singh Payla, has also said that their house should be razed as a punishment for the crime.

"They are killers, they should be shot, their home razed. My daughter was bringing up her son by running a parlour. They tortured her. The whole family was involved in the conspiracy, and they killed my daughter," Payla told NDTV.

Nikki's father said that she would not discuss much about her life with her in-laws and tried her best to make the marriage work.

"She did not want me to worry, so she tried her best to make the marriage work. But they are killers," he said.

Payla urged Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government to take action against the accused and kill them.

“They shoot pickpockets in the leg, and they won't kill these murderers? This is a BJP government,” he said.

He also alleged that Vipin was in a relationship with someone else and wanted Nikki out of the way.

The Nikki Bhati case

The horrifying case of Nikki, who was set ablaze allegedly by her husband and in-laws in Sirsa village over a dowry demand of ₹36 lakh, has shaken the region and triggered protests demanding justice. Police confirmed that Nikki succumbed to her injuries while being shifted from Noida's Fortis Hospital to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

Perhaps the most chilling detail is that Nikki’s six-year-old son saw his mother being set on fire. In his statement, the boy recounted: “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di” (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze with a lighter). The child’s testimony adds a harrowing dimension to the brutality of the crime.

Two disturbing videos of the incident are circulating online. One shows Nikki being assaulted and dragged by her hair, while another captures her limping down the stairs after being set ablaze. The clips, reportedly recorded by Nikki’s elder sister Kanchan, who is married into the same family, have intensified public outrage.

Even as police registered a murder case, an Instagram post by Vipin surfaced, suggesting Nikki had died by suicide. “Why did you leave me? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki,” read his post, followed by a video of him smiling with Nikki and their son. Police have described this as an apparent attempt to mislead and deflect blame.