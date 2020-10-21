e-paper
Home / India News / Enforcement Directorate summons slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife

Enforcement Directorate summons slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife

The ED is probing a money laundering case, which was registered against Dubey and his 10 associates including his financier Jaykant Bajpai last month. According to officials, the case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 13:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Asian News International
Vikas Dubey, a top crime suspect linked to the death of eight policemen was killed near Kanpur.
Vikas Dubey, a top crime suspect linked to the death of eight policemen was killed near Kanpur. (AP File Photo)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Richa, the wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, asking her to appear at its Lucknow office for questioning, officials said.

The ED is probing a money laundering case, which was registered against Dubey and his 10 associates including his financier Jaykant Bajpai last month. According to officials, the case was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Reportedly, the economic offences wing had registered on the basis of around 60 FIRs against Dubey and his associates in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Officials had said that they came across instances where prima facie money had crossed the border.

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur in July this year, was killed in an encounter by the police after he allegedly tried to run away while being brought to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested.

