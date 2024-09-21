‘Ensure everyone treated with dignity’: NHRC to businesses on EY employee Anna Sebastian's death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday took suo motu cognizance on Ernst and Young employee Anna Sebastian's death allegedly due to excessive workload.



In a statement, the human rights panel said that the reports, if true “raise serious issues regarding challenges faced young citizens at work, suffering from mental stress, anxiety, and lack of sleep, adversely affecting their physical and mental health while chasing impractical targets and timelines resulting in grave violations of their human rights.”



“It is the prime duty of every employer to provide a safe, secure and positive environment to its employees. They must ensure that everyone working with them is treated with dignity and fairness,” the panel added.



The NHRC's statement comes day after Union minister for labour and employment Mansukh Mandaviya assured action on whatever facts are revealed after probe.



“Be it a white collar job or any worker, whenever a citizen of the country dies, it is natural to be saddened by it. The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on whatever facts are revealed in the investigation,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.



The ministry of labour had said on Thursday that it had taken up the complaint.



Anna Sebastian Perayil had joined Ernst & Young (EY) in March this year.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint,” Union minister of state for labour and employment Shobha Karandlaje said in an X post.



NHRC notice to Union labour ministry



The NHRC asked the businesses to take “acccountability” for human rights issues and regularly update and revise their work and employment policies and regulations to ensure alignment with global human rights standards.



Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed.



“The painful death of the young employee in the instant case has indicated that there is an immediate need to take steps by all the stakeholders in this regard to stop such incidents in the country,” the statement added.

The human rights body said it had issued notice to the Union ministry of labour and employment and sought a detailed report.



“The Commission would also like to know the outcome of the investigation, reportedly, being conducted in the instant matter relating to the death of the young employee. Apart from this, the Commission would also like to know the steps being taken and proposed to be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur. The response is expected within four weeks,” the report added.