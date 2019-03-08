Ensure safety, security of people from Jammu and Kashmir: Centre to states

The Centre Friday asked all states and Union territories to ensure safety and security of people from Jammu and Kashmir by strengthening the existing mechanism, and take strict action against offenders.

The fresh advisory came two days after two Kashmiri dry-fruit sellers were attacked in Lucknow by members of a little-known right-wing group. Four people allegedly involved in the incident have been arrested so far.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs through an advisory issued today to the states and Union territories asked them to reinforce the existing arrangements to ensure safety and security of persons belonging to Jammu and Kashmir residing in their respective jurisdictions,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

It also referred to its earlier advisory issued on February 16 asking the states to take all possible steps to ensure security of students and people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir as many of them were attacked in different parts of the country after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

“In view of some students and residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing intimidation and harassment, the MHA urged state/UT police authorities to take strict action against the offenders as per law,” the spokesperson said quoting the advisory.

Following a directive of the MHA, all states and union territories have already appointed nodal police officers who may be contacted by distressed people belong to Jammu and Kashmir.

Some people belonging to Jammu and Kashmir were attacked in states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Jammu city after the Pulwama attack.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 20:03 IST