Environmentalists slam HDK for supporting mining in Sandur

Environmentalists on Wednesday criticised Union minister for steel and heavy industries, HD Kumaraswamy, for supporting the revival of mining operations in Ballari’s Sandur, a region still healing from the rampant illegal mining by Janardhan Reddy and his associates. The project, also approved in 2023, has drawn sharp criticism for its potential impact on local flora and fauna. (HT photo)

In a move that has sparked intense debate and concern among environmentalists, the Karnataka Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) and Vijayanagar Steel Limited (VISL) was granted clearance in 2023 to commence mining activities in a biodiverse region of Karnataka. The project, also approved in 2023, has drawn sharp criticism for its potential impact on local flora and fauna.

Despite assurances from Kumaraswamy and KIOCL regarding environmental safeguards, the project has sparked significant opposition from environmentalists and local communities.

According to environmentalist Santosh Martin, the region targeted for mining comprises a mix of deciduous and dry deciduous forests, as well as scrub forests. Environmentalists warn that this ecosystem supports various endangered species, including the four-horned antelope and unique plant species such as Crotalaria Sandoorensis, which is endemic to the area and named after its locality.

“This is not just about trees; it is about the entire biodiversity of this region. Historically, this area has been home to tigers, though sightings ceased decades ago. The loss of habitat could further endanger species like the four-horned antelope and threaten the survival of endemic plant species like Crotalaria Sandoorensis,” Martin said.

Besides, the region is noted for its rich birdlife, with species comparable to those found in the Western Ghats, such as the orange-headed thrush and blue-capped monarchs. The area also hosts diverse wildlife including tarantulas, which contribute to its unique ecological balance.

Critics of the project draw parallels to past controversies surrounding mining activities in Ballari, where illegal operations had devastating environmental consequences. With legal clearance granted, concerns persist that biodiversity loss will mirror past environmental impacts despite the change in legality.

As the debate intensifies, environmental activists and concerned citizens are rallying support to reconsider the implications of mining in this fragile ecosystem.

Sreeahaila Aladahalli, a member of the Samaja Parivarthana Samuday - an organisation fighting afforestation, said that mining is going to affect the weather pattern in the region.

“The dense, virgin forest here is crucial to control weather in Ballari and several parts of the Andhra Pradesh. We are not against mining, but it should be regulated. We fought against the illegal mining by Janardhan Reddy and others. But now, legal mining is causing damage to the environment. After the illegal mining destroyed the forests here, they are planting trees around 250,000 trees to rejuvenate the forests, during this time how does giving orders to destroy more forests make sense,” he asked.

Talking about the legality of the matter, he said that a March 2024 high court order has capped the mining at 35 million tonnes in Ballari. “Already 34.9 million tonnes of iron ore is being extracted from here. Isn’t it a basic knowledge that any further mining permission will be beyond this limit? Though the state forest department reported adverse effects, especially landslides in the region, the Union environment ministry has not even considered this report by the state government. If the authorities are going ahead with this, we will certainly approach the courts,” he said.

HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday addressed concerns over the approval of mining operations in Ballari’s Sandur region, specifically in the 992.31-acre Devadari forest area. He said that the decision to allocate the mining block to KIOCL, which comes under the ministry of steel, was initiated by the state government before his tenure, adding that he did not personally endorse the project.

“The Devadari mining block was allocated by the state government, and my ministry’s role was to facilitate further approvals,” Kumaraswamy said during a press briefing. He said that KIOCL, the mining operator, has committed to extensive afforestation efforts covering 808 hectares, amounting to a significant investment of ₹194 crore, aimed at mitigating environmental impacts.

However, Aladahalli took objection saying, “What is the point of the saying afforestation will take place? How much time does it take for a forest to be formed, especially virgin forests like Sandur? This is absurd.”

Environmentalist SR Hiremath raised concerns over potential ecological damage, citing historical issues of illegal mining in Ballari district that led to severe environmental degradation and public health crises.

He said: “We are facing a climate emergency. In the past, illegal mining activities of unprecedented levels in Ballari district plundered natural resources, eventually leading to environmental degradation, drinking water problems and health crises, among other issues. It is unfair to allow mining in the virgin forest region (Devadari in Sandur taluk), which environmentalists, civil society organisations and the Supreme Court have fought hard to protect from mining.”

“I appeal to both the state and central governments to revoke the approval given to KIOCL for mining. If not, we will have to move the Supreme Court to get justice,” he said.