EPFO asks beneficiaries to use online services, avoid visiting offices to contain coronavirus

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 17:57 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on Friday advised all its members, pensioners and other beneficiaries to avail its various online services and to avoid visiting EPFO offices in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Most of the services offered by the EPFO are available online. All an employee needs to do is generate his or her Universal Account Number (UAN), activate it and seed it with Aadhaar, PAN, bank account and mobile number. Employees can also make nominations, track their balance, view passbook and update exits or transfers from one company to another.

Employees have also been given the option of filing claims for advances, withdrawals, and receive payment for PF, insurance and pension directly in their bank accounts.

A pensioner can download his or her Pension Payment Order (PPO) or preserve it in a digilocker. He can also know his PPO number with the help of his bank account or UAN and view his passbook. Pension holders can also update their Jeevan Praman (Digital Life Certificate) online at any time of the year.

Employers too can avail online facilities of the EPFO and avoid making the rounds of offices. They can register their establishments under the EPF & MP Act, 1952, and obtain an establishment ID, make payments of EPF and other dues through RTGS and NEFT and also submit an Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR). Employers can also opt for the facility of availing e-inspections for their establishments.

According to the EPFO, if employees, employers and pensioners have any grievance, they can get them redressed online through the EPFigms portal. Employees and employers can get details of these services on www.epfindia.gov.in.

The online facilities are also available on the UMANG app of the Indian government so most people can access these online services from their mobile phones.