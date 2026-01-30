AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday reiterated that there was “ absolutely no chance” of expelled leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) rejoining the party, after the former expressed on the same day that he is ready to join. EPS junks OPS wish to re-join AIADMK, criticises Vijay for first time

OPS said that all factions of the AIADMK must be reunited after breakaway faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by TTV Dhinakaran patched up with EPS and re-joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last week.

OPS asked if Dhinakaran and EPS were ready for a re-unification. “I’m ready, are they ready for that? Dhinakaran is insisting on joining hands, and I am also insisting the same. So, he must speak to his beloved brother (EPS) and insist on that. When they can join hands, what is stopping me from re-uniting? It will be a massive victory for the party if it happens,” OPS told reporters on Thursday.

Responding to this, EPS told reporters that the AIADMK general council of more than 2,500 members had expelled OPS in 2022. “Absolutely no chance of OPS rejoining AIADMK. He was unanimously expelled from primary membership,” EPS said.

EPS also, for the first time, criticised Vijay over the Karur stampede and claimed that lack of planning led to the tragedy. “Vijay went without planning. That is why 41 lives were lost,” EPS told reporters. “He did not visit the victims after that.”

Palaniswami who had previously gone soft on Vijay over the Karuru tragedy in which 41 people died in a stampede last September attacked the actor-politician. “Vijay went without planning. That is why 41 lives were lost,” EPS told reporters. “He did not visit the victims after that.”

EPS also argued that the upcoming assembly contest was between the DMK versus the AIADMK led NDA and TVK was not an alternative.