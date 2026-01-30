EPS junks OPS wish to re-join AIADMK, criticises Vijay for first time
AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami ruled out O Panneerselvam's return, citing his expulsion. He also criticized actor Vijay over a tragic stampede incident.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Thursday reiterated that there was “ absolutely no chance” of expelled leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) rejoining the party, after the former expressed on the same day that he is ready to join.
OPS said that all factions of the AIADMK must be reunited after breakaway faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by TTV Dhinakaran patched up with EPS and re-joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last week.
OPS asked if Dhinakaran and EPS were ready for a re-unification. “I’m ready, are they ready for that? Dhinakaran is insisting on joining hands, and I am also insisting the same. So, he must speak to his beloved brother (EPS) and insist on that. When they can join hands, what is stopping me from re-uniting? It will be a massive victory for the party if it happens,” OPS told reporters on Thursday.
Responding to this, EPS told reporters that the AIADMK general council of more than 2,500 members had expelled OPS in 2022. “Absolutely no chance of OPS rejoining AIADMK. He was unanimously expelled from primary membership,” EPS said.
EPS also, for the first time, criticised Vijay over the Karur stampede and claimed that lack of planning led to the tragedy. “Vijay went without planning. That is why 41 lives were lost,” EPS told reporters. “He did not visit the victims after that.”
Palaniswami who had previously gone soft on Vijay over the Karuru tragedy in which 41 people died in a stampede last September attacked the actor-politician. “Vijay went without planning. That is why 41 lives were lost,” EPS told reporters. “He did not visit the victims after that.”
EPS also argued that the upcoming assembly contest was between the DMK versus the AIADMK led NDA and TVK was not an alternative.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDivya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.Read More