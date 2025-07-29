‘Even Congress doesn’t remember Nehru as much…’: Kanimozhi vs Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during Op Sindoor debate

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of the DMK on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, accusing the ruling party of turning the debate into a political blame game instead of focusing on national unity. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi speaking in the Parliament.(HT File)

Taking a swipe at the BJP for frequently invoking former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Kanimozhi said, “Even the Congress doesn’t remember Nehru ji as much as you do. But I want to thank you for that — because of you, people in Tamil Nadu have gone back to reading about Periyar and Ambedkar, and people everywhere have returned to reading Nehru.”

She added, “Today, young students all over the world are finding out about Nehru Ji — a man who was so powerful that he changed history. And, even till today, he is so powerful that he is responsible for every mistake you do.”

Kanimozhi was speaking after Union home minister Amit Shah traced history back to India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, as he criticised successive Congress governments for an alleged lack of strength in their foreign policy, particularly towards Pakistan.

Criticising the government’s response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the Opposition's alleged sidelining in matters of national interest, Kanimozhi said, “We had to go on these delegations (MPs delegation on Operation Sindoor global outreach) because peace had failed us, and you (central government) had failed the people of India.”

The DMK MP, however, acknowledged the government’s move to involve Opposition MPs in international delegations post-Operation Sindoor but added a pointed remark, “For the first time, the BJP has shown some confidence in the Opposition, and they sent us out as leaders of (MPs) delegations to represent this country. I thank them. But also, I would like to say, if the opportunity to lead these delegations had not arisen, then we would have been happier and more grateful.”

Taking a further dig at Amit Shah’s speech in Parliament, she said, “Today, the home minister in his speech only intended to blame the Opposition. Today, it has become a blame game.”

Hitting back at the BJP’s criticism of the Opposition’s past conduct, Kanimozhi reminded the House of the UPA government’s response to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, “You have not even learnt humility; Prime Minister during the 2008 Mumbai attacks apologised to the country.”

What did Amit Shah say?

“Today, China is in the United Nations Security Council, and India is not,” Amit Shah said, referring purportedly to permanent membership of the UNSC.

"Jawaharlal Nehru's stand is responsible for this... When our jawans were facing Chinese soldiers in Doklam, Rahul Gandhi was holding a meeting with the Chinese ambassador... This love for China has passed down three generations from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi..." Shah alleged.

“PM Narendra Modi is trying his best to get India to become a part of the UN Security Council,” he added.

He said during the 1962 war with China, “then PM Nehru bid goodbye to Assam in a speech on Akashvani (state radio)”.