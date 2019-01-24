‘Even if a terrorist loses his life, I feel pained’: J-K governor Satya Pal Malik

Stressing that he was “pained” by the death of “even a terrorist”, Jammu and Kashmirgovernor Satya Pal Malik Thursday urged the valley’s militants to shun violence and return to the mainstream.

The governor also lauded the security forces including the state police for their success in curbing terror activities.

Malik highlighted that his administration was in the process of formulating a fresh package for the rehabilitation of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Police is performing its duty in the best possible way. But even if a terrorist loses his life, I feel pained... They all should come back (to the mainstream),” Malik told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.

“When I took over as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, I tried to give them (security forces) the best possible facilities. I have seen they conduct their operations in tough situations and heavy snow. It’s a difficult task,” Malik said.

While we are sleeping in our homes at night, they are conducting operations, sometimes till three in the morning, Malik said.

The governor also addressed the 9th Sat Paul Sahni memorial lecture on ‘ethics and the media: yesterday, today and tomorrow’ organised by the J&K regional branch of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA).

Malik was the chief guest while Amitabh Mattoo, former vice-chancellor, University of Jammu delivered the memorial lecture. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that democracy was deep rooted in the Indian society which thrives on democratic principles giving the real power to the common man.

Mattoo in his lecture said that freedom of expression, values and institutions were at the core of the Indian democracy.

Historically, great leaders expressed their narratives through their own newspapers maintaining highest standards of objectivity, accuracy, accountability and humane approach, he said.

“Today in the post-truth world, the media is driven by technology where the news flows seamlessly across borders. The democratisation and decentralisation of news forms of media presents a diabolic situation which presents a great challenge for the future,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 18:41 IST