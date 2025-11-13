'Even masks not enough': As Delhi pollution peaks to ‘severe’, Supreme Court has a question for lawyers

Expressing concern once again over Delhi's persistently rising pollution levels, a Supreme Court judge on Thursday, November 13, had a question for the lawyers in the courtroom. A cricket game underway on the banks of the Yamuna, on a smoggy morning in New Delhi on November 13, 2025.(Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters Photo)

"Why are you all appearing here? We have a virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. The pollution – this will cause permanent damage," Justice PS Narsimha said, addressing senior lawyers, according to an India Today report. "Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice. We will discuss with the Chief Justice as well," he reportedly added.

Pollution in the national capital continued to rise with the Air Quality Index (AQI) above 400 in the 'severe' category in multiple stations at 8 am on Thursday. This, despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-III being in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Bawana recorded the worst AQI level of 460 at 8 am, while NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest at 216, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The area around India Gate and Kartavya Path was blanketed in a dense layer of smog with AQI in the area recorded at 396 in the 'very poor' category.

Hours earlier, at 4 pm on Wednesday, the AQI on averag for Delhi was recorded as 418.

Also on Wednesday, the Supreme Court had directed the governments of Punjab and Haryana to file a status report on the measures taken to curb paddy stubble burning, which contributes to the air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

Farm fires in the northern states have contributed below 10% and sometimes up to 30% to Delhi's pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), in an affidavit in the SC, has said that stubble burning remained a matter of “serious concern”.

On the issue of vehicular pollution, it said this remained the predominant contributor to PM2.5 emissions.