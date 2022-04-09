Evening brief: Aligarh Muslim University to participate in CUET for UG admissions, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Aligarh Muslim University to participate in CUET for admission to all UG programmes

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Saturday announced that it will adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Read more

No-trust vote against Pak PM Imran Khan likely after 8 pm, says local media

The Pakistan Parliament’s crucial session to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Read more

'Characterless': Manish Sisodia slams ex AAP Himachal chief

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday levelled an explosive charge at former Aam Admi Party (AAP). Read more

MS said 'people will think because you're my friend, I've picked you': CSK batter on what Dhoni told him after auction

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings went into the IPL 2022 mega auction having retained Ravindra Jadej. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan video calls Jaya Bachchan on birthday, Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda wish her with old pics

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Read more