Evening brief: Aligarh Muslim University to participate in CUET for UG admissions, and all the latest news
Aligarh Muslim University to participate in CUET for admission to all UG programmes
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Saturday announced that it will adopt the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Read more
No-trust vote against Pak PM Imran Khan likely after 8 pm, says local media
The Pakistan Parliament’s crucial session to vote on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Read more
'Characterless': Manish Sisodia slams ex AAP Himachal chief
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday levelled an explosive charge at former Aam Admi Party (AAP). Read more
MS said 'people will think because you're my friend, I've picked you': CSK batter on what Dhoni told him after auction
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings went into the IPL 2022 mega auction having retained Ravindra Jadej. Read more
Amitabh Bachchan video calls Jaya Bachchan on birthday, Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda wish her with old pics
Actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Read more
