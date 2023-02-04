Home / India News / Evening brief: Anurag Thakur says opposition insulting President, and all the latest news

Evening brief: Anurag Thakur says opposition insulting President, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Feb 04, 2023 04:52 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Running away…’: Anurag Thakur slams Opposition for ‘insulting’ President Murmu

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday slammed the Opposition for “insulting” President Droupadi Murmu repeatedly and condemned their reaction on President's address ahead of the budget session in the Parliament. Read more

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Greg Chappell says 'India are more vulnerable at home' against Australia. Here's why

Australia have the odds stacked up against them as they look to reverse a rather worrying trend when they face India in a four-match Test series starting on February 8 in Nagpur. They are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive series defeat to India in Test cricket, having lost in their last tour of the country and then suffering consecutive losses at home in 2018/19 and 2020/21. Read more

3 Idiots Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi reunite, fan says 'iska ek part aur banna chahiye'. Watch

Fans were delighted to see the main cast of 3 Idiots reunite after 14 years on Instagram. Actors Aamir Khan and R Madhavan joined their co-star Sharman Joshi ahead of the release of his Gujarati film Congratulations as he put up a video. In the 2009 Rajkumar Hirani film, they played the popular characters of Rancho (Aamir), Farhan (Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman). A few fans also wished for a sequel that would bring their characters back. Read more

Rat steals necklace kept on display at jewellery store. Watch video of unlikely thief

It is said that truth is stranger than fiction and this video of a ‘heist’ at a jewellery shop shows just that. It shows how the perpetrator behind a missing necklace at the store turned out to be a rat. Let that sink in! Read more

5 most common types of cancer you must know about

Every year, February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day to raise awareness about different types of cancer to fight against the disease. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
droupadi murmu anurag thakur greg chappell world cancer day aamir khan + 3 more
droupadi murmu anurag thakur greg chappell world cancer day aamir khan + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out