Evening brief: Anurag Thakur says opposition insulting President, and all the latest news

‘Running away…’: Anurag Thakur slams Opposition for ‘insulting’ President Murmu

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday slammed the Opposition for “insulting” President Droupadi Murmu repeatedly and condemned their reaction on President's address ahead of the budget session in the Parliament. Read more

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Greg Chappell says 'India are more vulnerable at home' against Australia. Here's why

Australia have the odds stacked up against them as they look to reverse a rather worrying trend when they face India in a four-match Test series starting on February 8 in Nagpur. They are looking to avoid a fourth consecutive series defeat to India in Test cricket, having lost in their last tour of the country and then suffering consecutive losses at home in 2018/19 and 2020/21. Read more

3 Idiots Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi reunite, fan says 'iska ek part aur banna chahiye'. Watch

Fans were delighted to see the main cast of 3 Idiots reunite after 14 years on Instagram. Actors Aamir Khan and R Madhavan joined their co-star Sharman Joshi ahead of the release of his Gujarati film Congratulations as he put up a video. In the 2009 Rajkumar Hirani film, they played the popular characters of Rancho (Aamir), Farhan (Madhavan) and Raju (Sharman). A few fans also wished for a sequel that would bring their characters back. Read more

Rat steals necklace kept on display at jewellery store. Watch video of unlikely thief

It is said that truth is stranger than fiction and this video of a ‘heist’ at a jewellery shop shows just that. It shows how the perpetrator behind a missing necklace at the store turned out to be a rat. Let that sink in! Read more

5 most common types of cancer you must know about

Every year, February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day to raise awareness about different types of cancer to fight against the disease. Read more

