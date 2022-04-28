Home / India News / Evening brief: BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, and all the latest news
Evening brief: BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Vice chancellor Sudhir K Jain at the Iftar party that was reportedly held at the Mahila Mahavidyalaya. (ANI)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 04:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, authorities say old practice

Protests were held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) against the vice chancellor for his decision. Read more

Palm oil crisis: 290,000 tonnes for India stuck after Indonesia bans export

Indonesia President Joko Widodo's drastic measures to control food prices by banning palm oil exports. Read more

Ben Stokes appointed England's new Test captain

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been appointed as the new Test captain of England. Read more

Actor-politician Ramya slams Ajay Devgn on his 'Hindi is our national language' tweet: ‘Your ignorance is baffling’

A day after Ajay Devgn took on Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep over a tweet about Hindi’s. Read more

Menorrhagia: Causes, symptoms, treatment of heavy bleeding in women

Periods don’t stop for pandemics and according to the World Bank, “Every day, some 800 million women and girls menstruate. Read more

'Peace has returned': PM Modi assures North East of full AFSPA withdrawal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said efforts are on to remove AFSPA completely. Watch more

 

 

 

