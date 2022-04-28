Evening brief: BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
BHU students protest against VC’s Iftar party, authorities say old practice
Protests were held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) against the vice chancellor for his decision. Read more
Palm oil crisis: 290,000 tonnes for India stuck after Indonesia bans export
Indonesia President Joko Widodo's drastic measures to control food prices by banning palm oil exports. Read more
Ben Stokes appointed England's new Test captain
Star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been appointed as the new Test captain of England. Read more
Actor-politician Ramya slams Ajay Devgn on his 'Hindi is our national language' tweet: ‘Your ignorance is baffling’
A day after Ajay Devgn took on Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep over a tweet about Hindi’s. Read more
Menorrhagia: Causes, symptoms, treatment of heavy bleeding in women
Periods don’t stop for pandemics and according to the World Bank, “Every day, some 800 million women and girls menstruate. Read more
'Peace has returned': PM Modi assures North East of full AFSPA withdrawal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said efforts are on to remove AFSPA completely. Watch more
