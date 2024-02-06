Evening brief: BJP accuses DMK MP of ‘Dalit insult’; Rahul scoffs at BJP's ‘dog obsession’, and all latest news

A massive ruckus erupted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP TR Baalu called Union minister L Murugan ‘unfit to be a minister’. The incident occurred during Question Hour on damages caused due to natural disasters. DMK MP A Raja and A Ganeshmurthy had asked the government whether it had sent any Central team to assess the damages caused due to very heavy rainfall and flooding, natural disasters in Chennai and its suburbs and in the South of Tamil Nadu in December. According to ANI report, Baalu was speaking during the Question Hour when Murugan, who also hails from Tamil Nadu, intervened. Dig deeper Union Minister L Murugan at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. DMK MP TR Baalu called Union minister L Murugan ‘unfit to be a minister’. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday scoffed at the criticism of his alleged mistreatment of party workers following a viral video capturing his interaction with a puppy and its owner during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand. In the footage widely shared on social media, Rahul Gandhi was seen attempting to feed biscuits to a puppy. However, the puppy appeared hesitant and refused the treat, prompting Gandhi to give the biscuits back to one of the supporters present there. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also posted the video on X claiming that the Congress leader offered the same biscuits to party workers after they were rejected by the puppy. Dig deeper

Latest News

India News

Global News

In his latest embarrassing moment, US President Joe Biden seemed to confuse his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron with Francois Mitterrand, the ex-leader of the European nation who died nearly three-decade ago. Addressing a crowd in Las Vegas ahead of Nevada's primary on Tuesday, the 81-year-old president erroneously claimed to have spoken with Mitterrand, who passed away in 1996, during a gathering of world leaders at G7 meeting in 2021 in Cornwall, England. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Tarun Tahiliani is one of the rare ace fashion designers of India who haven't turned to Bollywood. He has not only never designed costumes for films but also actively discouraged the showstopper culture, which, more often than not, demands the presence of a Bollywood celebrity on the ramp. He's also stayed away from lending his costumes to stylists so that celebrities can sport them at airports. The designer said he can't recall how many calls he gets to lend his outfits to celebrities for publicity through their ‘airport looks.’ Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Ritika Sajdeh has quashed Mark Boucher's justification of removing Rohit Sharma as captain of the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. Rohit, on December 15, was replaced by Hardik Pandya as the new captain of MI, with Boucher on Monday, explaining the reason behind it. However, it turns out that Ritika, Rohit's wife, does not agree with what the former South Africa wicketkeeper batter's stance on the matter and called it out on Instagram. "So many things wrong with this," she wrote on the comments section of the SmashSports podcast. Dig deeper

