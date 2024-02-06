Visiting Bangladesh foreign minister to raise supply of food, essential items

Bangladesh’s new foreign minister Hasan Mahmud is expected to request the Indian government to ensure the steady supply of essential and food items during the month of Ramzan and discuss future areas of cooperation during his visit to New Delhi, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Mahmud is visiting India during February 6-9 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. (ANI photo)

Mahmud is visiting India during February 6-9 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar. This will be Mahmud’s first bilateral foreign trip since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina surprised Bangladesh’s political circles by choosing the Awami League veteran for the post of foreign minister.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Besides meeting Jaishankar on Wednesday, Mahmud is expected to hold talks with commerce minister Piyush Goyal, the people cited above said on condition of anonymity. Mahmud is expected to make a request to the Indian side to ensure the smooth and steady supply of essential and food items during Ramzan, which is expected to begin around mid-March, the people said.

India is one of the main suppliers of food items, including rice, sugar, tea and vegetables, to Bangladesh. However, in recent years, Dhaka has complained about exports of food items being affected by changes in regulations and procedures on the Indian side, leading to shortages and a surge in prices in Bangladeshi markets.

India exported food and related items worth $3.5 billion to Bangladesh in 2022-23.

No major deliverables or agreements are expected during Mahmud’s visit, which will focus more on establishing contacts with his Indian interlocutors.

“The foreign minister is a known face in India as he has visited the country numerous times in his former role as information minister,” a Bangladeshi official said on condition of anonymity.

Mahmud’s visit reflects the “high importance and priority both countries attach to their bilateral relationship”, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

Also Read: New Bangladesh foreign minister Hasan Mahmud to visit India from Feb 6

During their talks on Wednesday, Jaishankar and Mahmud will review “progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations and chart out the agenda for future engagement”, the statement said without giving details. They will also discuss sub-regional, regional and multilateral issues.

Mahmud’s visit follows an unannounced trip to Dhaka by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday, the people said. Doval was the first senior Indian official to travel to Bangladesh since the Awami League secured an unprecedented fourth consecutive term in the general election last month.

Doval met Prime Minister Hasina and senior security officials in Dhaka during his day-long visit, which was kept under wraps by both sides. It is understood the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Myanmar, especially reverses suffered by the junta at the hands of resistance forces, counter-terrorism and the bilateral security partnership figured in these discussions.

On February 9, Mahmud will travel to Kolkata, home to one of Bangladesh’s most important diplomatic missions, and hold several meetings in the city before returning to Bangladesh.