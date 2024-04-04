 Evening brief: Calcutta HC raps Bengal govt over Sandeshkhali, Robert Vadra hints at contesting polls from Amethi; more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Evening brief: Calcutta HC raps Bengal govt over Sandeshkhali, Robert Vadra hints at contesting polls from Amethi; more

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 06:50 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, while hearing the pleas that sought a probe into sexual harassment and alleged land grabbing, extortion and sexual crimes against local women by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, expressed its discontent over the issue before the bench. Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said as per LiveLaw, “The entire district administration and ruling dispensation must owe a moral responsibility. Even if [the affidavit] 1% is true it is absolutely shameful. And West Bengal says it is safest for women? If one affidavit is proved to be right all of this falls.” A division bench of Chief Justice Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya was hearing the Public Interest Litigations (PILs). Dig Deeper

The Calcutta HC
The Calcutta HC

Businessman and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra on Thursday said Amethi's people want him to contest from the constituency against the sitting MP Smriti Irani. "The people of Amethi understood their mistake. And I feel now they want a Gandhi family member to represent the constituency. Even I get requests from Amethi people that if I join politics, I should choose Amethi. I remember, my first political campaign with Priyanka was in Amethi in 1999," Robert Vadra said. Amethi became a hot seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election after Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat that belonged to the Gandhi bastion for decades. Rahul Gandhi won Amethi in 2004, 2009 and 2014 but the Smriti Irani broke the record. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Entertainment Focus

Crew box office collection day 6: The Rajesh A Krishnan film witnessed a slight dip but still earned over 5 crore gross globally on its sixth day. As per the film's team, Crew has earned over 82 crore gross worldwide so far. The film released in theatres on March 29. It features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. The film's team issued a statement which read, "Stealing hearts and tickets, Crew takes a flight to fortune! Collects 5.25 crore. worldwide gross on Wednesday, Day 6! Standing high with a worldwide gross total of 82.58 crore. Crew is truly ruling the hearts and the box office as well. With positive word of mouth coming in from all across, the is garnering immense love from the audience." Dig Deeper

 

 

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Evening brief: Calcutta HC raps Bengal govt over Sandeshkhali, Robert Vadra hints at contesting polls from Amethi; more
© 2024 HindustanTimes
