Evening brief: Calcutta HC raps Bengal govt over Sandeshkhali, Robert Vadra hints at contesting polls from Amethi; more

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday, while hearing the pleas that sought a probe into sexual harassment and alleged land grabbing, extortion and sexual crimes against local women by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, expressed its discontent over the issue before the bench. Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said as per LiveLaw, “The entire district administration and ruling dispensation must owe a moral responsibility. Even if [the affidavit] 1% is true it is absolutely shameful. And West Bengal says it is safest for women? If one affidavit is proved to be right all of this falls.” A division bench of Chief Justice Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya was hearing the Public Interest Litigations (PILs). Dig Deeper The Calcutta HC

Businessman and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra on Thursday said Amethi's people want him to contest from the constituency against the sitting MP Smriti Irani. "The people of Amethi understood their mistake. And I feel now they want a Gandhi family member to represent the constituency. Even I get requests from Amethi people that if I join politics, I should choose Amethi. I remember, my first political campaign with Priyanka was in Amethi in 1999," Robert Vadra said. Amethi became a hot seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election after Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi from the seat that belonged to the Gandhi bastion for decades. Rahul Gandhi won Amethi in 2004, 2009 and 2014 but the Smriti Irani broke the record. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Crew box office collection day 6: The Rajesh A Krishnan film witnessed a slight dip but still earned over ₹5 crore gross globally on its sixth day. As per the film's team, Crew has earned over ₹82 crore gross worldwide so far. The film released in theatres on March 29. It features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. The film's team issued a statement which read, "Stealing hearts and tickets, Crew takes a flight to fortune! Collects ₹5.25 crore. worldwide gross on Wednesday, Day 6! Standing high with a worldwide gross total of ₹82.58 crore. Crew is truly ruling the hearts and the box office as well. With positive word of mouth coming in from all across, the is garnering immense love from the audience." Dig Deeper