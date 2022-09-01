Evening brief: Chhattisgarh minister defends alcohol at de-addiction event, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Many benefits to alcohol’: Chhattisgarh minister at de-addiction event

A video of a Chhattisgarh minister holding forth on how liquor unites people - he was speaking at a de-addiction event - has gone viral on social media. Referencing 'Madhushala'…read more.

3 men murdered in identical manner over 3 days in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar

Three guards have been murdered in an identical manner over three days in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district prompting police to form 10 teams to establish whether…Read more.

IMF provisionally agrees on $2.9 billion loan for crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka has reached a preliminary agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan of about $2.9 billion, the international lender said in a statement on Thursday. Read more.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite months after announcing divorce: 'Decided to keep our marriage for good'

TV actor Charu Asopa and husband Rajeev Sen, the brother of actor Sushmita Sen, have decided to give their marriage another shot, months after announcing they were headed for a divorce. Read more.

ISL 2022-23: Complete fixtures, new playoff format, and other key details

ISL 2022-23 complete fixtures: The 2022-23 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on October 7 with previous season’s runners-up Kerala Blasters locking horns…Read more.

Yoga for joy: 5 poses to promote happy hormones, beat stress

In modern lifestyle, when stress has become a new normal and relaxation has become a luxury, it is difficult to find blissful moments and experience joy. As mind gets…read more.

Renault Kiger, Kwid, Triber get limited edition models ahead of festive season

Renault India has launched a new limited edition version of the Kiger, Triber and Kwid. They are calling it Festive Limited Edition (LE) and it only gets cosmetic upgrades over the regular Kiger, Triber and Kwid. Read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON