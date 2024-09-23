Evening brief: Cong challenges Kangana on claims against Sonia; Rijiju slams 'false narrative' on Waqf bill: and more

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Monday slammed BJP MP Kangana Ranaut for her “foolish statement” against Sonia Gandhi, challenging her to prove her allegations against the veteran politician or face legal action over her remarks. This comes after Ranaut alleged that the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh government used take out loans and diverted the money to Sonia Gandhi. Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh told reporters that Ranaut's comments on Sonia Gandhi showed the “intellectual bankruptcy” of the Mandi MP. He further said that Congress will file a defamation case against her if she fails to give proof for her statements. Dig deeper. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

More news on Kangana Ranaut 'Himachal Pradesh's coffers empty because of Sonia Gandhi': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that some people are spreading false propaganda claiming the government will snatch Muslim lands through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and called for an end to this ‘narrative,’ saying that many in the community have supported the bill. Rijiju said that the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) has received a record number of recommendations regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was sent to it for review. “Some people are running propaganda that the lands of Muslims are being snatched by the government. This propaganda should be stopped as many Muslim organisations have supported the bill,” ANI quoted the Union minister as saying. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Indian cricket fans were glad to see Rishabh Pant back to his very best as if he was never missing, with the wicketkeeper scoring a brisk century in his comeback Test in India’s winning effort over Bangladesh in Chennai. Pant was his typical self, looking confident and attacking Bangladesh’s bowlers as he and Shubman Gill put the game out of reach for the visitors. Pant’s innings of 109 included four sixes. The wicketkeeper spoke to BCCI’s social media following the match and reflected how it felt to return to Test cricket for India, especially as he was gunning for a century on day three. “I was very nervous, very jittery, he said. “But there was some fire inside that I wanted to make it happen, and eventually I did it.” Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

The Film Federation of India announced on Monday in Chennai that Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been picked as India's official entry for the Oscars in 2025. The news has X (formerly known as Twitter) abuzz with all kinds of reactions – trust us, there is a lot that is being said not only about the film's selection but also what Film Federation of India said in its jury citation for Laapataa Ladies. The Hindi film, a light-hearted satire on patriarchy, was chosen from a list of 29 films, including Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, Malayalam National Award-winner Aattam and Cannes-winner All We Imagine As Light. Many wanted to see All We Imagine As Light as India's official Oscar entry. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

The race to get tickets for British rock band Coldplay's much-awaited Music of the Spheres World Tour in Mumbai has left the internet feeling disappointed as even die-hard fans missed out on the opportunity to see the band perform due to high demand. While some fans rejoiced at the band's return after a nine-year hiatus, many have questioned the high prices of the concert passes which ranged from ₹2,500 to ₹35,000. Reports suggest that resell sites have now listed the tickets - which went on sale on Sunday exclusively on BookMyShow - for as high as ₹3 lakh. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

Parents and health experts have long cautioned teens about the dangers of using screens before bedtime, thinking that late-night scrolling on social media or binge-watching videos disrupts sleep and leads to tired, cranky kids the next day. However, a new study from New Zealand suggests it might be time to rethink this advice. Researchers discovered that screen time in the two hours before bed had minimal effect on adolescents’ sleep. What was more significant was whether they used screens after getting into bed. Published in JAMA Pediatrics, the new study provides a more detailed understanding of how different types of screen usage influence sleep among young people. Dig deeper.